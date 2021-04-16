Pelicans News Around the Web (4-16-2021)

Lonzo Ball probable vs. Washington Wizards

The New Orleans Pelicans listed Lonzo Ball probable on Thursday's official injury update, due to left hip flexor soreness. The Pelicans face the Washington Wizards on Friday at 6 p.m. at Capital One Arena.

David Griffin on the New Orleans Pelicans Weekly Show - April 15, 2021

The voice of the Pelicans Todd Graffagnini sits down with Pelicans Executive VP of Basketball Operations, David Griffin. Listen in.

Naji Marshall has been a bright spot for Pelicans while they've been battered by injuries

Following Sunday’s win over the Cleveland Cavaliers, Naji Marshall took a seat in front of the camera with a basketball tucked under his arm. Zion Williamson had just scored 38 points on an insanely efficient 16-of-22 shooting, but it was Marshall who was awarded the game ball.

Pelicans salary cap: The cost of re-signing Lonzo Ball, matching an offer sheet

Last offseason was a complete whirlwind for just about everyone in the NBA. Sticking free agency, the draft and trade season all into one week was an experience most front offices hope they never have to go through again.

What does the future hold for Lonzo Ball?

As they fight to avoid a third consecutive losing season, a bright spot for the New Orleans Pelicans has been Zion Williamson's sudden and successful transformation into a bruising point forward.

Zion Williamson Is Used To Rejection

The NBA has never seen a player like Zion Williamson. “This is a Shaquille O’Neal-type force of nature with a point guard skill set,”

24 Seconds presented by Ibotta: Wes Iwundu

Fourth-year NBA forward Wes Iwundu is a relatively new face in New Orleans, joining the Pelicans at the trade deadline in a multi-player swap with Dallas.