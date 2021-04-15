24 Seconds presented by Ibotta: Wes Iwundu

Fourth-year NBA forward Wes Iwundu is a relatively new face in New Orleans, joining the Pelicans at the trade deadline in a multi-player swap with Dallas. A second-round pick in 2017, the 26-year-old Houston native discussed some of the highlights from his time in the NBA, as well as other thoughts on the league. Coincidentally, Iwundu and the Pelicans will be visiting his favorite NBA arena this weekend on national TV:

Pelicans.com: What’s been your most memorable moment in the NBA?

Iwundu: Getting drafted (in 2017) and getting my foot in the door. That was a good moment.

Pelicans.com: What’s your most embarrassing moment in the NBA?

Iwundu: Forgetting my jersey before I was going to check in the game in Orlando. Luckily I noticed it right before I was about to go to the scorer’s table, so it didn’t look as bad, but my coaches and teammates all caught on to it.

Pelicans.com: What was the most surprising thing about the NBA as a rookie?

Iwundu: Probably that the rookie duties weren’t all that bad. Before I got there, I heard about all of the things rookies were going to have to do, but it didn’t turn out to be as bad as I thought.

Pelicans.com: Who are the toughest players to face at your position?

Iwundu: James Harden, Bradley Beal, Steph Curry. Those are just three names that are pretty tough.

Pelicnas.com: Who is the most underrated player in the NBA?

Iwundu: I have to go with my teammate (Brandon Ingram), because he does a lot of things out on the court. He sometimes goes unnoticed because of all of the great players over here in the West.

Pelicans.com: What’s your favorite road arena to play in?

Iwundu: Madison Square Garden, because of the vibes in there. It’s kind of a stage-type setup, the way they have the lighting. I’ve had pretty decent games every time I’ve been there.

Pelicans.com: What’s your favorite road trip, based on the city itself?

Iwundu: The good-weather cities. Miami, Orlando, Los Angeles.