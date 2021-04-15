Lonzo Ball probable vs. Washington Wizards
The New Orleans Pelicans listed Lonzo Ball probable on Thursday's official injury update, due to left hip flexor soreness. The Pelicans face the Washington Wizards on Friday at 6 p.m. at Capital One Arena.
Ruled out for the Pelicans are guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (left high ankle sprain) and Josh Hart (right thumb surgery).
The game will be broadcasted by Bally Sports New Orleans and ESPN 100.3.
PREVIOUS GAME STARTING LINEUPS
NEW ORLEANS (25-30, 11TH IN WEST)
Wednesday loss vs. New York
Naji Marshall, Eric Bledsoe, Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson, Steven Adams
Wizards (21-33, 12TH IN EAST)
Wednesday win at Sacramento
Russell Westbrook, Bradley Beal, Rui Hachimura, Deni Avdija, Alex Len
SEASON SERIES
FIRST HALF
Jan. 27: at New Orleans 124, Washington 106
SECOND HALF
April 16: at Washington, 6 p.m.
ALL-TIME SERIES
Washington 21-17 (Pelicans won 3)