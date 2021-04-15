Lonzo Ball probable vs. Washington Wizards

The New Orleans Pelicans listed Lonzo Ball probable on Thursday's official injury update, due to left hip flexor soreness. The Pelicans face the Washington Wizards on Friday at 6 p.m. at Capital One Arena.

Ruled out for the Pelicans are guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (left high ankle sprain) and Josh Hart (right thumb surgery).

The game will be broadcasted by Bally Sports New Orleans and ESPN 100.3.

PREVIOUS GAME STARTING LINEUPS

NEW ORLEANS (25-30, 11TH IN WEST)

Wednesday loss vs. New York

Naji Marshall, Eric Bledsoe, Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson, Steven Adams

Wizards (21-33, 12TH IN EAST)

Wednesday win at Sacramento

Russell Westbrook, Bradley Beal, Rui Hachimura, Deni Avdija, Alex Len

SEASON SERIES

FIRST HALF

Jan. 27: at New Orleans 124, Washington 106

SECOND HALF

April 16: at Washington, 6 p.m.

ALL-TIME SERIES

Washington 21-17 (Pelicans won 3)