Pelicans News Around the Web (3-24-2022)

Larry Nance Jr. probable to play Thursday vs. Bulls

New Orleans forward Larry Nance Jr. (right knee arthroscopy) has not played in a game since coming to the Pelicans in a February trade, but he’s listed as probable for Thursday’s home tilt against Chicago (7 p.m., Bally Sports, 100.3 FM). Meanwhile, Brandon Ingram (right hamstring soreness) is listed as doubtful. Out for the Pelicans are Kira Lewis Jr. (right knee ACL/MCL sprain) and Zion Williamson (right foot fracture).

Pelicans practice report presented by HUB International: Larry Nance Jr. may make New Orleans debut Thursday

Alluding to the staggering number of 50-point games that have taken place around the NBA in March, Larry Nance Jr. joked after Wednesday’s practice that although he’s excited to play in a game for the first time in two-plus months, he probably won’t be joining the likes of recent prolific scorers Karl-Anthony Towns, Kyrie Irving and Jayson Tatum.

Los Angeles Lakers facing 'must-win' situation against New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday

LOS ANGELES -- As competitive as the LeBron James-less Lakers looked in Wednesday's 126-121 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers, the defeat only raised the stakes for their next game on the schedule, on the road Sunday against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Larry Nance Jr. excited to join Pelicans team 'that is playing for something' down home stretch

Larry Nance Jr. is expected to make his debut with the New Orleans Pelicans this week as the team begins an important three-game stretch at home.

Scott Kushner: Zion's dunk on social media illustrative of divide between star, Pelicans

Zion Williamson wanted to make a statement.

Pelicans' Zion Williamson cleared to participate in 1-on-1 drills as foot rehab continues

New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson was cleared to start participating in one-on-one drills on Wednesday, coach Willie Green announced.

NBA playoffs: Injury updates on Steph Curry, Zion Williamson, Anthony Davis and more

The NBA playoffs are less than a month away and both conferences feature seeding races that are sure to come down to the wire. Several top teams are missing key players who could return in time for the playoffs and help their teams' postseason hopes.