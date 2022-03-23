Larry Nance Jr. probable to play Thursday vs. Bulls

New Orleans forward Larry Nance Jr. (right knee arthroscopy) has not played in a game since coming to the Pelicans in a February trade, but he’s listed as probable for Thursday’s home tilt against Chicago (7 p.m., Bally Sports, 100.3 FM). Meanwhile, Brandon Ingram (right hamstring soreness) is listed as doubtful. Out for the Pelicans are Kira Lewis Jr. (right knee ACL/MCL sprain) and Zion Williamson (right foot fracture).

For Chicago, point guard Lonzo Ball (knee) has been sidelined from games since mid-January due to injury. Shooting guard Zach LaVine (knee) was listed as questionable to play in Tuesday’s game at Milwaukee, but logged 34 minutes against the Bucks.

PREVIOUS GAME STARTING LINEUS

CHICAGO (42-30, 5TH IN EAST)

Tuesday loss at Milwaukee

Alex Caruso, Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, Javonte Green, Nikola Vucevic

NEW ORLEANS (30-42, 10TH IN WEST)

Monday loss at Charlotte

Devonte’ Graham, CJ McCollum, Herbert Jones, Jaxson Hayes, Jonas Valanciunas

SEASON SERIES

Oct. 22: at Chicago 128, New Orleans 112

March 23: at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

ALL-TIME SERIES

Chicago 25-18 (Bulls won last 3)