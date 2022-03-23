Pelicans practice report presented by HUB International: Larry Nance Jr. may make New Orleans debut Thursday

Alluding to the staggering number of 50-point games that have taken place around the NBA in March, Larry Nance Jr. joked after Wednesday’s practice that although he’s excited to play in a game for the first time in two-plus months, he probably won’t be joining the likes of recent prolific scorers Karl-Anthony Towns, Kyrie Irving and Jayson Tatum.

“I feel great,” said Nance, who might make his New Orleans debut Thursday vs. Chicago, “but obviously there is going to be some rust to shake off. I’ve been out for a little bit. I don’t expect to be like the 40th player this month to drop 50. I wouldn’t be expecting that.”

Nance’s most recent game action was Jan. 5 for Portland, which dealt him to the Crescent City in the Feb. 8 trade headlined by CJ McCollum. New Orleans has received a huge boost from McCollum and some valuable bench contributions from Tony Snell, but the third player acquired in the deal has been working to return from knee surgery. First-year head coach Willie Green said after Wednesday’s practice that the Pelicans are hopeful Nance can play against the Bulls.

“It looks like we’re going to have him tomorrow night,” Green said of Nance. “We’ll see. He still has to go through shootaround, but it’s looking good.”

Other notes from practice:

Green on what Nance can provide for New Orleans: “We’re excited. Our guys are excited to have him back in the fold. He’s a prime-time player. He can rebound the ball, he’s athletic, he can guard multiple positions. We’ll become that much faster and dynamic in our ability to guard teams. He adds a ton of value to our squad and what we want to do.” …

Asked about Brandon Ingram’s status for Thursday’s game, Green said, “Not sure about Brandon.” Ingram (right hamstring soreness) participated in Wednesday practice but only in non-contact portions. …

Green said Zion Williamson was cleared to play one-on-one for the first time Wednesday.

“It feels good for him to get on the floor and do some of the things he’s doing,” Green said. “Today was the start of (that).”