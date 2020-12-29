Pelicans News Around the Web (12-29-2020)
Pelicans encouraged by win in home opener despite subpar shooting vs. Spurs
After watching the film and studying his new team, Stan Van Gundy identified one of the biggest enemies of the New Orleans Pelicans from last season: the Pelicans themselves. Whether it was committing costly turnovers, being whistled for too many fouls or other unforced errors, New Orleans often hurt its chances of winning with self-inflicted woundsSee More»
Michael C. Wright on the New Orleans Pelicans podcast presented by SeatGeek - December 28, 2020
Michael C. Wright, senior writer for NBA.com and NBA TV, joins the show to talk about the start of the Pelicans season, Brandon Ingram receiving the 'Player of the Week' award, and much more.See More»
Pelicans Film Room: New Orleans' best offense is its defense
Lonzo Ball has made a name for himself by orchestrating high-powered offenses.See More»
Brandon Ingram named Western Conference Player of the Week
The NBA announced earlier this afternoon that Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram has been named the Western Conference Player of the Week for games played between Dec. 22-27.See More»
Kushner: It's clear who's leading the Pelicans. It's Brandon Ingram. 'He’s that guy'
Everyone got out of Brandon Ingram’s way.See More»
Brandon Ingram, Domantas Sabonis named NBA Players of the Week
The fifth-year forwards have each led their squads to strong starts to the season.See More»
NEXT UP: