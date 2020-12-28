NBAE/Getty Images
Brandon Ingram named Western Conference Player of the Week
DECEMBER 28, 2020
The NBA announced earlier this afternoon that Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram has been named the Western Conference Player of the Week for games played between Dec. 22-27.
Ingram became the first player in Pelicans history to post at least 80 points, 20 rebounds and 20 assists through the team’s first three games of the year, and helped lead New Orleans to a 2-1 record to open the NBA season behind averages of 26.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, 6.7 assists and 1.0 steals. The reigning Most Improved Player finished the week one of just four players in the NBA to be averaging at least 26 points, seven rebounds and six assists, and was also one of just four players to average at least 26 points while shooting at least .440 from the field, .470 from three-point range and .820 from the free throw line.
Ingram’s Player of the Week honors is the second of his career, after earning the award the first time last season, and is the third player in team history to win the award multiple times, joining Chris Paul (eight) and Anthony Davis (five).
