Brandon Ingram, Domantas Sabonis named NBA Players of the Week

The fifth-year forwards have each led their squads to strong starts to the season.

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram and Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis were named the NBA Players of the Week for Week 1.

Check out their performances from the past week of action.

Brandon Ingram

Pelicans 113, Raptors 99 (Dec. 23)

24 points (10-19 FG), 11 assists, 9 rebounds, 3 steals, 1 block

Heat 111, Pelicans 98 (Dec. 25)

28 points (7-17 FG, 10-11 FT), 3 assists, 2 rebounds

Pelicans 98, Spurs 95 (Dec. 27)

28 points (9-23 FG), 11 rebounds, 6 assists, 1 block

Domantas Sabonis

Pacers 121, Knicks 107 (Dec. 23)

32 points (11-18 FG), 13 rebounds, 5 assists, 1 steal

Pacers 125, Bulls 106 (Dec. 26)

22 points (8-11 FG), 10 rebounds, 11 assists, 1 steal

Pacers 108, Celtics 107 (Dec. 27)

19 points (8-18 FG), 10 rebounds, 5 assists, 1 block

