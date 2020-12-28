Top Stories
Brandon Ingram, Domantas Sabonis named NBA Players of the Week
The fifth-year forwards have each led their squads to strong starts to the season.
From NBA.com Staff
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram and Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis were named the NBA Players of the Week for Week 1.
Check out their performances from the past week of action.
Brandon Ingram
The first Western Conference Player of the Week this season:
Brandon Ingram 🙌
pic.twitter.com/BiqXQi1ZN7
— New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) December 28, 2020
Pelicans 113, Raptors 99 (Dec. 23)
24 points (10-19 FG), 11 assists, 9 rebounds, 3 steals, 1 block
Heat 111, Pelicans 98 (Dec. 25)
28 points (7-17 FG, 10-11 FT), 3 assists, 2 rebounds
Pelicans 98, Spurs 95 (Dec. 27)
28 points (9-23 FG), 11 rebounds, 6 assists, 1 block
Domantas Sabonis
Congratulations to @Dsabonis11 on being named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week 👏
Full story ➡️ https://t.co/LQ2cfjki9P
pic.twitter.com/StnlJpJDP5
— Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) December 28, 2020
Pacers 121, Knicks 107 (Dec. 23)
32 points (11-18 FG), 13 rebounds, 5 assists, 1 steal
Pacers 125, Bulls 106 (Dec. 26)
22 points (8-11 FG), 10 rebounds, 11 assists, 1 steal
Pacers 108, Celtics 107 (Dec. 27)
19 points (8-18 FG), 10 rebounds, 5 assists, 1 block