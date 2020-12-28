Brandon Ingram, Domantas Sabonis named NBA Players of the Week

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram and Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis were named the NBA Players of the Week for Week 1.

Check out their performances from the past week of action.

Brandon Ingram

The first Western Conference Player of the Week this season: Brandon Ingram 🙌 Congrats @B_Ingram13 👏#WontBowDown pic.twitter.com/BiqXQi1ZN7 — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) December 28, 2020

Pelicans 113, Raptors 99 (Dec. 23)

24 points (10-19 FG), 11 assists, 9 rebounds, 3 steals, 1 block

Heat 111, Pelicans 98 (Dec. 25)

28 points (7-17 FG, 10-11 FT), 3 assists, 2 rebounds

Pelicans 98, Spurs 95 (Dec. 27)

28 points (9-23 FG), 11 rebounds, 6 assists, 1 block

Domantas Sabonis

Congratulations to @Dsabonis11 on being named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week 👏 Full story ➡️ https://t.co/LQ2cfjki9P#AlwaysGame pic.twitter.com/StnlJpJDP5 — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) December 28, 2020

Pacers 121, Knicks 107 (Dec. 23)

32 points (11-18 FG), 13 rebounds, 5 assists, 1 steal

Pacers 125, Bulls 106 (Dec. 26)

22 points (8-11 FG), 10 rebounds, 11 assists, 1 steal

Pacers 108, Celtics 107 (Dec. 27)

19 points (8-18 FG), 10 rebounds, 5 assists, 1 block