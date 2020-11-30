Top Stories

Brandon Ingram signs 5-year deal with Pelicans

The 23-year-old All-Star reportedly signs a 5-year, $158 million max deal.

From NBA media reports

Brandon Ingram stepped up his game during his first season with New Orleans.

The New Orleans Pelicans have officially re-signed forward Brandon Ingram, the team announced on Monday.

According to a report from Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the deal is for five years and $158 million.

Ingram earned his first All-Star selection during his first season with the Pelicans in 2019-20, averaging career-highs for points (23.8), rebounds (6.1) and assists (4.2). The 23-year-old forward was selected by the Los Angeles Lakers with the 2nd overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft.

Ingram will return to a restructured Pelicans roster, which features Ingram, Lonzo Ball and Zion Williamson as the longest tenured players.

