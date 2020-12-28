Stephen Curry fastest ever to reach 2,500 career 3-pointers

Stephen Curry nails the 2,500th 3-pointer of his career.

Single-game and season records have fallen to Stephen Curry’s sweet jump shot. It appears only a matter of time before it sees him to the top of the all-time list as well.

On Sunday against the Bulls, the former two-time Kia MVP and three-time NBA champion joined a stratosphere enjoyed by just two others when he hit his 2,500th career 3-pointer. He sank the milestone shot with 1 minute left in the first quarter, a 26-foot 3-pointer off an assist by Eric Paschall.

Only Reggie Miller and Ray Allen — Hall of Famers and storied shooters in their own right — have made as many. Curry needed just 702 games to do it, far fewer than Allen (1,021) or Miller (1,288).

Congrats to @StephenCurry30 of the @warriors for becoming the third player in NBA history to make 2,500 three-pointers! pic.twitter.com/za234UejBX — NBA (@NBA) December 28, 2020

The 32-year-old’s blistering pace, which saw him make more than 200 3-pointers in seven consecutive seasons, makes his ascent to No. 1 on the all-time 3-pointers made list seem a question of when, not if.

Curry’s recent achievements — including passing Hall-of-Famer Rick Barry on the Warriors’ all-time scoring list — are a fresh reminder of his otherworldly talent after the star guard played in just five games due to injury last season.

Stephen Curry finished with 36 points in Golden State’s win Sunday.