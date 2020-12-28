Top Stories
Stephen Curry fastest ever to reach 2,500 career 3-pointers
Curry's record-setting shooting has him in rare air with Reggie Miller and Ray Allen.
From NBA.com Staff
Single-game and season records have fallen to Stephen Curry’s sweet jump shot. It appears only a matter of time before it sees him to the top of the all-time list as well.
On Sunday against the Bulls, the former two-time Kia MVP and three-time NBA champion joined a stratosphere enjoyed by just two others when he hit his 2,500th career 3-pointer. He sank the milestone shot with 1 minute left in the first quarter, a 26-foot 3-pointer off an assist by Eric Paschall.
Only Reggie Miller and Ray Allen — Hall of Famers and storied shooters in their own right — have made as many. Curry needed just 702 games to do it, far fewer than Allen (1,021) or Miller (1,288).
Congrats to @StephenCurry30 of the @warriors for becoming the third player in NBA history to make 2,500 three-pointers! pic.twitter.com/za234UejBX
— NBA (@NBA) December 28, 2020
The 32-year-old’s blistering pace, which saw him make more than 200 3-pointers in seven consecutive seasons, makes his ascent to No. 1 on the all-time 3-pointers made list seem a question of when, not if.
Curry’s recent achievements — including passing Hall-of-Famer Rick Barry on the Warriors’ all-time scoring list — are a fresh reminder of his otherworldly talent after the star guard played in just five games due to injury last season.Stephen Curry finished with 36 points in Golden State’s win Sunday.