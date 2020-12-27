Warriors' Marquese Chriss injures ankle and lower leg, needs surgery

The Golden State Warriors’ 0-2 start to the new season has gotten tougher.

Backup center Marquese Chriss suffered a broken bone in his right leg and an ankle injury in practice Saturday and there is no timetable for his return, the Warriors confirmed Sunday in an injury update.

The injury was first reported by Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Warriors center Marquese Chriss has suffered a broken right leg (fibula) and will miss remainder of the season, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 27, 2020

Chriss underwent an MRI for what is called a “right syndesmosis ankle injury with a fibular fracture,” and he consulted with an orthopedist last night, according to the Warriors. He will undergo surgery in the coming days and a timeline for his return will be established at that point.

The center, 23, who suffered the injury during a scrimmage, has appeared in two games with the Warriors this season, averaging 6.5 points and 6.5 rebounds.

Chriss played 14 minutes in the Warriors’ 138-99 loss to the Bucks on Christmas Day, scoring four points.

In the Warriors’ season opener on Dec. 22, Chriss scored nine points in 12 minutes in the Warriors’ 125-99 loss to the Nets.

The loss of Chriss means that No. 2 overall Draft pick James Wiseman, the starting center, and center Kevon Looney will be logging more playing time.

The 6-foot-9 center appeared in 59 games with Golden State last season, averaging career-high figures in scoring (9.3), rebounding (6.2) and blocked shots (1.05). A four-year NBA veteran, Chriss was originally selected by the Sacramento Kings in the first round of the 2016 NBA Draft (8th overall).