Pelicans News Around the Web (12-18-2020)

Pelicans announce first half of 2020-2021 season broadcast schedule

The New Orleans Pelicans announced today the television and radio broadcast schedule for the upcoming 2020-21 season. FOX Sports New Orleans will broadcast 34 of 37 regular season games.

New Orleans Pelicans announce plans to host limited number of fans for games at Smoothie King Center with NBA and local health protocols

The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team will host a limited number of fans at the Smoothie King to begin the 2020-21 NBA season.

Pelicans expect to have ‘plenty of shooting’ after impressive 2019-20 from three-point arc

Stop us if you’ve heard this one before: the New Orleans Pelicans don’t have enough perimeter shooting. If that sounds familiar to Crescent City basketball fans, that’s probably because it’s been a popular national preseason opinion about their favorite tea

Ahead of return to New Orleans, Jrue Holiday weighs in on trade, Giannis extension, more

In the summer of 2019, the New Orleans Pelicans loaded up on young talent by drafting Zion Williamson and trading for Brandon Ingram. After a year together, the Pelicans are hopeful that the 20- and 23-year-old forwards can lead a franchise that’s never advanced past the second round of the playoffs to new heights.

Will Zion’s perimeter presence increase? Who will be the Pelicans’ closers?

In Part I of this week’s edition, I gave my thoughts on the biggest takeaways from camp and what the New Orleans Pelicans plan to do against bigger wings this year.

How will the Pelicans defend LeBron, Kawhi, Giannis this season? Mailbag

With the start of the NBA season less than a week away, there’s no better time to dip back into the New Orleans Pelicans mailbag to see how our readers are feeling.

Story of Stan Van Gundy | Part 3: Season Stan, Summer Stan

During Stan Van Gundy’s five-year tenure in Orlando, a running conversation among media members concluded that there’s actually more than one distinct version of the coach.

Kushner: Van Gundy's wearing out his mask getting his Pelicans ready for season

Stan Van Gundy is tired of hearing, and feeling, himself speak.

Griffin: Zion Williamson 'earned' right to play big minutes in preseason opener

On Monday, Zion Williamson played 33 minutes and 13 seconds in the Pelicans’ blowout preseason win over the Heat. It was the third-most minutes he’d logged in a single game since New Orleans took him first overall.