Story of Stan Van Gundy | Part 3: Season Stan, Summer Stan

During Stan Van Gundy’s five-year tenure in Orlando, a running conversation among media members concluded that there’s actually more than one distinct version of the coach.

“We always joked that there were two Stans,” Orlando TV sideline reporter Dante Marchitelli said. “There was Season Stan and Summer Stan. Summer Stan was a lot more laid-back, because you don’t have a game the next day or all of the preparation. He’s a big baseball fan. During the summer, he was watching and talking a lot of baseball. But during basketball season, he’s about winning, grinding it out and preparation, everything it takes to win. There is a passion there.”

“Advice for anyone,” former Orlando and New Orleans forward Ryan Anderson said of interacting with Van Gundy, “during basketball-related hours, the guy is to the T, a basketball mind. He is all-in. He’s not going to joke. It’s, ‘Let’s get this done.’ During a practice or a shootaround, the details in his mind are incredible. Off the court, he is the nicest guy on planet Earth. He’s there for you and is an amazing man. The personas are 180.”

“I’ve never had a coach who was more into it and more genuine than Stan,” retired NBA point guard Jameer Nelson said of Van Gundy’s passion. “That’s something (the Pelicans) probably needed, with such a young roster. Someone who can come in and bring a ton of experience, and do things the right way.”

Van Gundy’s intensity on the sideline and in huddles is well known around the NBA, but when he’s not in the midst of coaching a team, he’s described as laid-back and a fun conversationalist. His interviews are often full of anecdotes and insights, making him popular among media members who cover his teams.

“The day he got hired (by Detroit in 2014) we were at the draft combine in Chicago,” Pistons.com writer Keith Langlois said. “(Orlando sportswriter) Josh Robbins told me, ‘You’re the luckiest guy in the league.’ Because if you talk to Stan for 10 minutes, everything is gold. If you ask the right question, you’ll get great, thoughtful answers.”

“He’s a funny dude. He’s real,” said James Edwards III, who covers the Pistons for The Athletic. “There is very little coach-speak with him, which you appreciate as a reporter. You don’t know what he’s going to say, but you know it’s going to be insightful and well-thought out. You might not always agree with it – in most cases, I did (agree) – but it’s going to be an interesting conversation topic.”

Edwards likens Van Gundy to someone you’d be happy to run into at a bar, on a night when you’re looking for fun, light-hearted but meaningful discussion. A common theme among Van Gundy’s friends and acquaintances is that if you met the coach on the street and struck up conversation, you’d have absolutely no idea that he holds such a public job or has been so successful in his chosen profession. He’s more than happy to blend in at social functions and gatherings.

“Stan is a very humble man and that’s one of the great things about spending time with him,” said former college teammate and longtime friend Al Walker. “You never get the impression that he’s anything but your average Joe. Then you start talking to him and realize that the guy has multiple facets of depth, in a variety of subjects and philosophies in life. He’s a very intriguing guy.”

“People who don’t take themselves too seriously are the ones who get along best with Stan,” Marchitell suggested. “He’s very self-deprecating. He makes a lot of jokes about himself and will say, ‘I’m not that smart.’ But obviously he is very bright. He’s a genius when it comes to basketball.”

Van Gundy’s NBA head-coaching resume is testament to that, highlighted by a 523-384 career record (.577 winning percentage). Between he and younger brother Jeff, the Van Gundy siblings have notched over 1,000 victories, including 92 postseason wins. But if you ask their father Bill – a former coach himself – for what’s been most rewarding about what his sons have accomplished, Bill doesn’t mention anything specifically related to basketball, playoff appearances or games won. His response illustrates what seems to be part of the Van Gundy family ethos and philosophy.

“One of the things I’m the proudest of is I’ve had more than one coach tell me, ‘Hey, they’re just normal guys,” Bill said of Stan and Jeff. “And that’s exactly what they are.”