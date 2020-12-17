Pelicans announce first half of 2020-2021 season broadcast schedule

DECEMBER 17, 2020

The New Orleans Pelicans announced today the television and radio broadcast schedule for the upcoming 2020-21 season. FOX Sports New Orleans will broadcast 34 of 37 regular season games.

The three regular season games not being televised by FOX Sports New Orleans are scheduled to air on national television: Feb. 21 vs. Boston (ABC), Feb. 25 at Milwaukee (TNT), and Mar. 4 vs. Miami (TNT).

FOX Sports New Orleans will begin their coverage of Pelicans basketball on Wednesday, Dec. 23 with the season-opener against the Toronto Raptors at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. The local television broadcast schedule for the first half of the season features 18 home and 16 away contests.

Joel Meyers returns for his ninth season as the team’s play-by-play announcer, Antonio Daniels enters his second season as color analyst, and Jennifer Hale begins her ninth season as sideline reporter. Meyers, a two-time Emmy award-winning play-by-play announcer, brings more than 25 years of broadcast experience to the organization. Daniels, who played 14 seasons in the NBA including 61 games with the New Orleans Hornets in 2008-09, joined the broadcast team in 2019 after serving as a studio analyst for FOX Sports Oklahoma and FOX Sports Southwest during the previous four seasons. Hale, an Emmy and Edward R. Murrow award-winning journalist, is also in her tenth season as a sideline reporter for the NFL on FOX.

Pelicans coverage on FOX Sports New Orleans including PELICANS LIVE pregame and postgame shows and other Pelicans programming will be available statewide on cable and satellite providers. PELICANS INSIDER, the bi-weekly program featuring player and coach profiles, game highlights and behind-the-scenes footage will return for the 2020-21 season.

2020-21 Pelicans cable and satellite providers and channels:



AT&T U-Verse – Channel 757(SD) & 1757(HD)

Cox Communications – Channel 38(SD) & 1038(HD)

DirecTV – Channel 676-4(HD)

Spectrum– Channel 33(SD) & 810(HD)

Download the Pelicans Mobile App to enjoy exclusive content 365 days a year, including stats, breaking news, analysis and products.

Additionally, all Pelicans games televised on FOX Sports New Orleans will be streamed on FOX Sports GO. FOX Sports GO is currently available on mobile and tablet devices, including iOS and Android as well as foxsportsgo.com. FOX Sports GO is also available on connected devices including, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku Players and Roku TV, and Xbox One. Fans can download the app for free from the iTunes App Store, Google Play, Amazon App Store, Roku App Store, XBOX One App Store and Windows App Store.

ESPN Radio New Orleans 100.3 FM, the team’s radio flagship station and home of the Pelicans Radio Network presented by Smoothie King, will broadcast all 72 regular season games from the Smoothie King Center with play-by-play announcer Todd Graffagnini, color analyst John DeShazier and sideline reporter Caroline Gonzalez. ESPN Radio New Orleans 100.3 FM will also feature pregame and postgame shows with Pelicans studio host Daniel Sallerson.

Todd Graffagnini begins his second season as the play-by-play announcer for the Pelicans, while John DeShazier begins his ninth season with the club as color analyst. Daniel Sallerson will also serve as an alternate color analyst alongside Graffagnini throughout the season.

ESPN New Orleans 100.3 FM will air Pelicans Weekly on Thursday nights at 6:00 p.m. CT. The thirty-minute show hosted by Todd Graffagnini will feature exclusive interviews with Pelicans coaches, executives, and players, as well as guests from around the league.

Below is a list of the 2020-21 Pelicans radio affiliates.



100.3 FM ESPN Radio (Flagship)

1230 AM WBOK New Orleans

1410 AM KDBS Alexandria

103.3 FM WRQQ Baton Rouge

960 AM KROF Lafayette

94.7 FM WYLK North Shore

1240 AM KANE New Iberia

97.5 FM KTJZ Tallulah

104.9 FM WCJU Columbia, MS

104.9 FM WBUV Gulfport/Biloxi, MS

950 AM WHSY Hattiesburg, MS

103.7 FM WPNN Pensacola, FL

Tune-in to the New Orleans Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek, a podcast devoted to Pelicans coverage. New shows are posted Monday, Wednesday, and Friday on Pelicans.com, ITunes, Pelicans App, Google Play, and TuneIn. Additionally, fans can tune into any of the Pelicans’ radio affiliate networks across the Gulf South for must-listen radio for every Pelicans fan. Fans looking for their nearest radio affiliate are encouraged to visit https://www.nba.com/pelicans/news/broadcasting for more information.