New Orleans Pelicans announce plans to host limited number of fans for games at Smoothie King Center with NBA and local health protocols
DECEMBER 17, 2020
The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team will host a limited number of fans at the Smoothie King to begin the 2020-21 NBA season.
Starting with its preseason game against the Milwaukee Bucks tomorrow night, which has been sold out, the Pelicans and Smoothie King Center will begin with a capacity of approximately four-percent, or 750 fans, with no seats within 30 feet of the court. In addition, a limited number of tickets to satisfy player, team and other required NBA obligations was additionally approved. The capacity for games throughout the season will be determined by local health data and in conjunction with city and state officials, health and safety experts and guidance from Ochsner Health and the NBA.
“As we continue to navigate these unusual times and circumstances, we have partnered with health and safety officials, both on the local and state level, the NBA, ASM Global and Ochsner Health to create a world-class game day experience for our fans entering the Smoothie King Center,” said Pelicans President Dennis Lauscha. “Similar to what we have been able to accomplish at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, we have developed a plan to make the Smoothie King Center one of the safest venues in the country to attend a basketball game.”
Fan attendance protocols will involve extensive health and safety measures, including socially distanced seating. Per NBA rules, face coverings will be mandatory for all fans and staff in attendance, and must be worn at all times (other than while actively eating and drinking). Neck gaiters, bandanas, or masks with valves or vents will not be permitted in the Smoothie King Center.
Upon entering the building, all patrons will be required to take a temperature check along with a fan symptom and exposure survey. Additionally, guests will be issued staggered entrance times to enter the Smoothie King Center pregame in an effort to promote social distancing when arriving to the arena.
The Pelicans and Smoothie King Center have adopted a 100-percent paperless and contactless experience for guests. All tickets and parking passes will be mobile, and all merchandise and concession stands will exclusively be card sales only.
For more information on game day experience, policies and procedures for the upcoming Pelicans season, fans can visit the A to Z guide and the Know Before you Go page on the team’s website.
Eric Bledsoe talks about playing his former team | Pelicans Training Camp 2020
New Orleans Pelicans guard Eric Bledsoe post-practice media availability from Pelicans Training Camp on 12/17/2020.
All Videos
Eric Bledsoe talks about playing his former team | Pelicans Training Camp 2020
New Orleans Pelicans guard Eric Bledsoe post-practice media availability from Pelicans Training Camp on 12/17/2020.
| 08:20
Kira Lewis Jr. on Stan Van Gundy, adapting to the NBA | Pelicans Training Camp 2020
New Orleans Pelicans guard Kira Lewis Jr. post-practice media availability from Pelicans Training Camp on 12/17/2020.
| 02:41
Stan Van Gundy previews the Pelicans’ second preseason game | Pelicans Training Camp 2020
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy post-practice media availability from Pelicans Training Camp on 12/17/2020.
| 03:36
Lonzo Ball talks improving on the defensive end, first preseason game | Pelicans Training Camp 2020
New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball post-practice media availability from Pelicans Training Camp on 12/16/2020.
| 03:34
Stan Van Gundy recaps the team’s first preseason game | Pelicans Training Camp 2020
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy post-practice media availability from Pelicans Training Camp on 12/16/2020.
| 07:26
Steven Adams recaps his first game with the Pelicans | Pelicans Training Camp 2020
New Orleans Pelicans center Steven Adams post-practice media availability from Pelicans Training Camp on 12/16/2020.
| 06:56
Pelicans-Heat Postgame Interview: Brandon Ingram 12/14/20
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram talks about his defensive performance and the Pelicans' overall performance in the team's preseason win against the Miami Heat on December 14, 2020.
| 05:57
Pelicans-Heat Postgame Interview: Zion Williamson 12/14/20
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson talks about playing extended minutes and his overall performance in the team's preseason win against the Miami Heat on December 14, 2020.
| 06:14
Pelicans-Heat Postgame Interview: Nickeil Alexander-Walker 12/14/20
New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker talks about his performance and adjusting to his new role under Stan Van Gundy in the team's preseason win against the Miami Heat on December 14, 2020.
| 04:41
Pelicans-Heat Postgame Interview: Stan Van Gundy 12/14/20
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy talks about his team's overall performance in the team's preseason win against the Miami Heat on December 14, 2020.
| 08:44
Game Recap: Pelicans 114, Heat 92
The Pelicans defeated the Heat, 114-92. Zion Williamson led all scorers with 26 points (8-13 FG) and 11 rebounds for the Pelicans, while Brandon Ingram added 22 points, six rebounds and six assists in
| 00:01
Zion Williamson posts 26 points, 11 rebounds vs. Heat
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson posts 26 points & 11 rebounds in the team's preseason win over the Miami Heat on December 14, 2020.
| 00:01
Brandon Ingram to Jaxson Hayes on the oop | Pelicans-Heat Preseason Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram snags the inbound pass and feeds Jaxson Hayes on the run for the alley-oop slam against the Miami Heat.
| 00:22
Josh Hart Steal and Slam | Pelicans-Heat Preseason Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart picks off the pass and runs the floor for the slam against the Miami Heat.
| 00:10
Brandon Ingram throwdown | Pelicans-Heat Preseason Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram drives down the baseline and throws down the huge slam against the Miami Heat.
| 00:25
Brandon Ingram deep triple | Pelicans-Heat Preseason Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram drills the deep three-pointer to beat the buzzer against the Miami Heat.
| 00:10
Brandon Ingram serves up block | Pelicans-Heat Preseason Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram steps up on defense with the baseline block against the Miami Heat.
| 00:09
Nickeil Alexander-Walker drills the three | Pelicans-Heat Preseason Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker heats up from beyond the arc against the Miami Heat during preseason play.
| 00:08
Zion Williamson drives and finish | Pelicans-Heat Preseason Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson makes a move down the lane and finishes at the rim against the Miami Heat in preseason play.
| 00:10
Brandon Ingram hits the fadeaway | Pelicans-Heat Preseason Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram knocks down the jumper from the baseline against the Miami Heat in preseason play.
| 00:11
Get HYPE: New Orleans Pelicans 2020-21 preseason kickoff
The New Orleans Pelicans kick off their 2020-21 NBA preseason against the Miami Heat on December 14. Get ready!
| 00:52
Josh Hart on his progression at camp | Pelicans Training Camp 2020
New Orleans Pelicans forward Josh Hart post-practice media availability from Pelicans Training Camp on 12/13/2020.
| 06:54
Stan Van Gundy previews Pelicans first preseason game | Pelicans Training Camp 2020
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy post-practice media availability from Pelicans Training Camp on 12/13/2020.
| 10:12
Willy Hernangómez first impressions from camp | Pelicans Training Camp 2020
New Orleans Pelicans center Willy Hernangómez post-practice media availability from Pelicans Training Camp on 12/13/2020.
| 04:19
HYPE: New Orleans Pelicans Training Camp 2020
New Orleans Pelicans Training Camp 2020 HYPE as the Pelicans get set to take on the Miami Heat in preseason play on Monday, December 14th at 6 PM CST on FOX Sports New Orleans.
| 01:13
Stan Van Gundy on Pelicans’ communication | Pelicans Training Camp 2020
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy post-practice media availability from Pelicans Training Camp on 12/12/2020.
| 09:25
Jaxson Hayes on teammate Steven Adams, defensive improvement | Pelicans Training Camp 2020
New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes post-practice media availability from Pelicans Training Camp on 12/12/2020.
| 02:36
Brandon Ingram on Stan Van Gundy’s coaching style | Pelicans Training Camp 2020
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram post-practice media availability from Pelicans Training Camp on 12/12/2020.
| 07:59
Nickeil Alexander-Walker talks playing 5-on-5, improving every day | Pelicans Training Camp 2020
New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker post-practice media availability from Pelicans Training Camp on 12/11/2020.
| 04:11
Zion Williamson on improving from his rookie season | Pelicans Training Camp 2020
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson post-practice media availability from Pelicans Training Camp on 12/11/2020.
| 06:54
NEXT UP: