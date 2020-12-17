New Orleans Pelicans announce plans to host limited number of fans for games at Smoothie King Center with NBA and local health protocols

DECEMBER 17, 2020

The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team will host a limited number of fans at the Smoothie King to begin the 2020-21 NBA season.

Starting with its preseason game against the Milwaukee Bucks tomorrow night, which has been sold out, the Pelicans and Smoothie King Center will begin with a capacity of approximately four-percent, or 750 fans, with no seats within 30 feet of the court. In addition, a limited number of tickets to satisfy player, team and other required NBA obligations was additionally approved. The capacity for games throughout the season will be determined by local health data and in conjunction with city and state officials, health and safety experts and guidance from Ochsner Health and the NBA.

“As we continue to navigate these unusual times and circumstances, we have partnered with health and safety officials, both on the local and state level, the NBA, ASM Global and Ochsner Health to create a world-class game day experience for our fans entering the Smoothie King Center,” said Pelicans President Dennis Lauscha. “Similar to what we have been able to accomplish at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, we have developed a plan to make the Smoothie King Center one of the safest venues in the country to attend a basketball game.”

Fan attendance protocols will involve extensive health and safety measures, including socially distanced seating. Per NBA rules, face coverings will be mandatory for all fans and staff in attendance, and must be worn at all times (other than while actively eating and drinking). Neck gaiters, bandanas, or masks with valves or vents will not be permitted in the Smoothie King Center.

Upon entering the building, all patrons will be required to take a temperature check along with a fan symptom and exposure survey. Additionally, guests will be issued staggered entrance times to enter the Smoothie King Center pregame in an effort to promote social distancing when arriving to the arena.

The Pelicans and Smoothie King Center have adopted a 100-percent paperless and contactless experience for guests. All tickets and parking passes will be mobile, and all merchandise and concession stands will exclusively be card sales only.

For more information on game day experience, policies and procedures for the upcoming Pelicans season, fans can visit the A to Z guide and the Know Before you Go page on the team’s website.