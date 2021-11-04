Pelicans News Around the Web (11-4-2021)
Panzura postgame wrap: Kings 112, Pelicans 99
It’s going to take 48 minutes of solid basketball for New Orleans to get back into the win column, particularly while playing on the road and without multiple key contributors. On consecutive nights to open a Western Conference trip, the Pelicans only managed about 36.See More»
Behind the Numbers: Pelicans at Kings (11/3/21)
A look at three key numbers related to Wednesday’s game at Golden 1 Center between New Orleans and Sacramento (9 p.m. Central, Bally Sports New Orleans, 100.3 FM):See More»
24 Seconds presented by Ibotta: Jose Alvarado
New Orleans rookie point guard Jose Alvarado shares something in common with fellow Pelicans first-year pro Herbert Jones, in that both were named major-conference players of the year in 2020-21 – Alvarado claimed the ACC honor, while Jones captured the SEC’s award. On NBA draft night in August, however, their paths diverged, with Jones being chosen in the second round by New Orleans, while Alvarado was not among the 60 picks.See More»
A fourth-quarter lull and a change at backup center: Takeaways from Pelicans loss to Kings
Three points from the New Orleans Pelicans’ 112-99 loss to the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday.See More»
Pelicans’ 1-8 start raises serious questions about present and future
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The shortcomings of this year’s Pelicans squad aren’t the same as last year’s.See More»
Haliburton sparks late run as Kings top Pelicans 112-99
SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- — Tyrese Haliburton scored seven of his 20 points during a big run early in the fourth quarter and the Sacramento Kings beat the struggling New Orleans Pelicans 112-99 on Wednesday night.See More»
Pelicans' injury woes continue: First-year player has been diagnosed with a concussion
Herb Jones, the second-round pick who stepped into the New Orleans Pelicans’ starting lineup and played well while the team has been battered by injuries, suffered a concussion in Tuesday’s game against the Phoenix Suns, the Pelicans said.See More»
Kia Rookie Ladder: Scottie Barnes rises to No. 1 as other top picks debut
With the delayed debuts in Week 2 of Detroit’s Cade Cunningham and Golden State’s Jonathan Kuminga, 29 of the 30 players selected in the Draft’s first round in July officially have begun their NBA careers.See More»