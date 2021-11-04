Devonte' Graham scoops up a layup at Sacramento

Panzura postgame wrap: Kings 112, Pelicans 99

Kings (4-4), Pelicans (1-8)
Posted: Nov 03, 2021

It’s going to take 48 minutes of solid basketball for New Orleans to get back into the win column, particularly while playing on the road and without multiple key contributors. On consecutive nights to open a Western Conference trip, the Pelicans only managed about 36.

Sacramento took advantage of a series of New Orleans miscues early in the fourth quarter, transforming a tight game into a double-digit lead behind a 14-0 run. The Kings led 92-87 through three periods, but gained significant breathing room by coercing Pelicans turnovers and scoring often at the other end of the floor.

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

Sacramento held New Orleans scoreless for an extended stretch of the fourth quarter, building a 106-91 lead with four-plus minutes remaining. The Pelicans went from the 10:53 mark of the stanza to 3:38 between field goals.

PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME

Sacramento’s youthful backcourt trio of De’Aaron Fox, Tyrese Haliburton and Davion Mitchell is the source of considerable enthusiasm about the Kings’ future, but three New Orleans guards had strong games Wednesday.

Devonte’ Graham was draining threes, Nickeil Alexander-Walker was getting to the basket for layups and second-year pro Kira Lewis Jr. turned in his best outing of 2021-22. Lewis notched a season high in scoring with 14 points, throwing down a third-quarter highlight-reel dunk and repeatedly penetrating Sacramento’s defense.

BY THE NUMBERS

20-12: Sacramento edge in a very low-scoring fourth quarter.

6: New Orleans first-half turnovers. The Pelicans committed 10 in the second half, though, a costly factor.

10/41: New Orleans combined shooting from the field in the fourth quarter during Tuesday and Wednesday losses to open a four-game road trip.

REVISITING FANDUEL KEYS TO THE GAME

SWARMING DEFENSE

The overall defensive performance was OK, but the Pelicans only forced two turnovers in the first half and nine overall, after creating a turnover festival at Phoenix the previous night. New Orleans’ defense broke down in the second half while trying to scramble back.

CAPITALIZE AT LINE

In line with a leaguewide trend, the Pelicans didn’t get many free throws (13), but they did make them at a good rate (12). The Kings followed up a 24/25 night in the Crescent City last week with 18/22 accuracy on their home floor.

MATCHUP TO WATCH

Lewis and Willy Hernangomez played well for the New Orleans bench, but Sacramento’s key reserves of Mitchell, Buddy Hield and Alex Len all were vital to the win, each reaching double digits in scoring.

#WESTERNCONFERENCEWEDNESDAY

Who’s the best team in the West through the first two weeks of the regular seaon? The Utah Jazz (6-1) have the best record and received a hair under 50 percent of votes in a Twitter poll Wednesday, with second-place Golden State (5-1 entering Wednesday) picking up 36 percent of ballots. The Lakers (5-3) grabbed five percent of votes, half of what the “other” category generated, a group that include teams like Memphis, Dallas, Denver and Phoenix.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker | Pelicans-Kings Postgame 11/3/2021

New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker postgame interview following the Pelicans' game against the Sacramento Kings (11/3/2021).

2021-22 Game #9 | Pelicans at Kings

Nov 4, 2021  |  04:30
Nov 4, 2021  |  04:55
Nov 4, 2021  |  04:15
Nov 3, 2021  |  03:05
Nov 3, 2021  |  00:17
Nov 3, 2021  |  02:20
Nov 3, 2021  |  00:00
Nov 3, 2021  |  00:30
Nov 3, 2021  |  00:00
Nov 3, 2021  |  00:19
Nov 3, 2021  |  01:33
Nov 3, 2021  |  02:23
Nov 3, 2021  |  00:23
Nov 3, 2021  |  00:41
