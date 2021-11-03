Behind the Numbers: Pelicans at Kings (11/3/21)

A look at three key numbers related to Wednesday’s game at Golden 1 Center between New Orleans and Sacramento (9 p.m. Central, Bally Sports New Orleans, 100.3 FM):

+33: New Orleans rookie forward Herbert Jones’ team-best plus-minus through the first eight games of his NBA career. The Pelicans have been outscored by an aggregate of 59 points so far, meaning that when Jones is not on the court, opponents have held a 92-point advantage. The Alabama product’s impact on the game was again illustrated Tuesday in New Orleans’ 12-point defeat to Phoenix. The Pelicans were plus-5 during Jones’ 19 minutes of playing time, but were outscored by 17 otherwise. Jones exited the game after a head injury and experiencing concussion-like symptoms, one factor that helped swing the momentum in Phoenix’s favor (the Suns tallied 64 second-half points). Jones had a positive plus-minus in six of New Orleans’ eight games; the only other Pelican with a 2021-22 regular season plus-minus above the break-even mark is Devonte’ Graham (+3).

114.2: Speaking of momentum changes within games, New Orleans’ defensive efficiency in second halves equates to 114.2 points allowed per 100 possessions (via NBA.com), a significant spike from its first-half defensive rating of 106.6. The Pelicans are the NBA’s third-worst defense in second halves, but rank a middle-of-the-pack 18th in first halves, one reason they’ve remained competitive in every recent game. Tuesday’s contest was the most drastic example of the difference, with New Orleans leading by 11 points at intermission but ultimately losing by 12. That was the third time this season the Pelicans have either led or been tied at halftime and lost (tied vs. Philadelphia, led vs. Atlanta 59-53, lost 102-99).

2-11: New Orleans record over the past two seasons when Brandon Ingram does not play. Although the national media’s focus understandably is on the current injury absence of Zion Williamson (foot), the Pelicans have also been at a significant disadvantage when Ingram, a 2020 NBA All-Star, is sidelined. New Orleans went 2-9 last season sans Ingram and has now dropped consecutive games to New York and Phoenix. Ingram (team-high 25.0 points per game this season) is sidelined by a right hip contusion; head coach Willie Green said that the forward is “still pretty sore” and was not able to participate fully in Tuesday’s shootaround in Arizona.

PREVIOUS GAME STARTING LINEUPS

NEW ORLEANS (1-7)

Tuesday loss at Phoenix

Devonte’ Graham, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Josh Hart, Herbert Jones, Jonas Valanciunas

Notes: This group is 0-2 during Ingram’s injury absence. … With Jones’ status uncertain after a mid-game injury Tuesday, it’s possible someone else's role will increase Wednesday. New Orleans’ most used reserves over the first two weeks of the season have been Trey Murphy III (21.9 minutes per game), Garrett Temple (14.7), Kira Lewis Jr. (13.8), Naji Marshall (13.6) and Jaxson Hayes (13.1). … The Pelicans are 2.5 games out of 10th place in the West, the final play-in spot.

SACRAMENTO (3-4)

Tuesday loss at Utah

De’Aaron Fox, Tyrese Haliburton, Harrison Barnes, Mo Harkless, Richaun Holmes

Notes: This group is 3-3, having started each of the past five games, including Friday’s road win in New Orleans. … The only other Kings player to start a game is guard Terence Davis. … Sacramento’s most used reserves are Buddy Hield (28.6 minutes per game), rookie lottery pick Davion Mitchell (27.4) and Davis (11.3). Interior bigs Alex Len (18.0) and Tristan Thompson (15.3) have only appeared in four games apiece.

FANDUEL KEYS TO THE GAME

SWARMING DEFENSE

New Orleans was seemingly everywhere during Tuesday’s first half at Phoenix and finished with 17 steals, the most the Pelicans have pilfered in a game since a January 2018 game at New York. Valanciunas on NOLA’s first-half defensive aggressiveness: “We were just clicking. We were covering for each other, helping each other, being in the right spot, the right timing. That was fun to play like that. We need more of that.” The challenge now is to maintain that for 48 minutes.

CAPITALIZE AT LINE

New Orleans has been very accurate on free throws this season, ranked eighth in the league at 80.7 percent, but foul shots were costly in the first matchup Friday vs. Sacramento. Both teams attempted exactly 25 free throws, but the Kings were 24/25, while the Pelicans went 16/25 – in a four-point loss for New Orleans.

MATCHUP TO WATCH

The ripple effect of New Orleans starter injuries is it forces Green to continually shuffle his bench rotation as well. In Friday’s game vs. Sacramento, the Kings’ bench outscored the Pelicans’ by a 34-24 margin, led by Hield’s 20 points. New Orleans needs numerous contributions to compensate for its injury absences.