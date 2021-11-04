24 Seconds presented by Ibotta: Jose Alvarado

New Orleans rookie point guard Jose Alvarado shares something in common with fellow Pelicans first-year pro Herbert Jones, in that both were named major-conference players of the year in 2020-21 – Alvarado claimed the ACC honor, while Jones captured the SEC’s award. On NBA draft night in August, however, their paths diverged, with Jones being chosen in the second round by New Orleans, while Alvarado was not among the 60 picks.

As Alvarado explained, however, going undrafted is something he spent very little time dwelling on this summer. The Georgia Tech product was thrilled to have an opportunity to get his foot in the door at the professional level, whether that might be in summer league or with a ticket to the G League. Thus far the two-way contract signee has spent training camp, preseason and the regular season with New Orleans, picking up valuable experience, including during practices. The 23-year-old discussed some of his background with Pelicans.com recently:

Pelicans.com: When did you first realize that you loved basketball?

Alvarado: I was about 11 or 12 years old. I made my middle-school team and never looked back from there. I had been a big baseball and football guy, though. My first sport was baseball, second was football. I thought I was going to go to high school for football, but I had an injury that scared my parents, and they were like “no more.” The thing I love about basketball is I’m 6 foot (tall) on a good day, but the beauty of (the game) is the defense part of it. Some people are really gifted offensively – and that’s just God-given talent – but when it comes to defense, it comes down to who has more heart and who’s going to be more of a dog. Like I said, I’m 6 foot on a good day, my wingspan is regular, but I know I can control my defense and my effort. That’s one thing I started to love about this game.

Pelicans.com: You mentioned your height. How much have you seen a difference in how much the NBA and basketball has accepted shorter players as being impact guys? It seems like 20 or 30 years ago there may have been more doubts or skepticism about a 5-10 or 5-11 guard, but now that’s mostly gone.

Alvarado: For sure. The height can be a downfall for a lot of players, but for me, (I look at it like) you’ve got to do more than what the usual player does. You’ve got to be darn near perfect. I see a lot of guards that are maybe 6 feet coming in, and I’m so glad, because I’m one of them. The height shouldn’t really matter. If you’re a good person, player, teammate and can put the ball in the hoop and play your role, your height won’t matter.

Pelicans.com: You had a very accomplished NCAA career, including winning ACC Player of the Year. Based on that, did you expect to be picked on draft night?

Alvarado: To be honest, no. I went into the draft trying to find my way to an Exhibit 10 (contract for the G League). As the (pre-draft) process went on, I thought I was going back to school, but then I was comfortable with an Exhibit 10. Then I felt like I needed to fight for a two-way (contract). That was up in the air, but I felt like I did enough for it.

When (New Orleans) called me and said this opportunity (for a two-way contract) was there, it was like being the No. 1 pick to me. My family and I just cried and enjoyed it, because that’s all I needed, an opportunity.

Pelicans.com: Did it bother you to not get drafted, based on the college career you had that included being ACC Player of the Year?

Alvarado: No. Everyone wants their name called (during the draft) and it’s a dream for players, but that didn’t happen for me, unfortunately. But that didn’t bring me down. It was OK with me. When (the Pelicans) gave me that call, I forgot all about (going undrafted), because I was so excited. I just want to keep pushing and show people I belong here.