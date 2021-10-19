Five things to know about the Pelicans on Oct. 19, 2021

1) Check out an initial edition of the new Pelicans Practice Report, presented by HUB International, detailing news from Monday inside the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.



2) Also new on the site in 2021-22 will be a video series documenting the Pelicans, called “The Squad,” debuting soon. A video by Pelicans.com detailing the March 2020 NBA shutdown was nominated for a regional Emmy.

3) Read part 1 of our Southwest Division roundtable season preview. Part 2 will appear today.



4) Speaking of season previews, listen to Monday’s three-person Pelicans Podcast, discussing the upcoming New Orleans campaign.

5) On Tuesdays throughout 2021-22, we’ll be checking in on national power rankings for the Pelicans. On NBA.com, New Orleans is ranked No. 26, with John Schuhmann expressing concerns about the team’s preseason performance without Zion Williamson. The Athletic has the Pelicans ranked No. 24, noting that one thing to look forward to is “Watching the young core jell together under Willie Green.”