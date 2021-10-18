Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek

Erin Summers and Jim Eichenhofer on the New Orleans Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek - October 18, 2021

Posted: Oct 18, 2021

Erin Summers and Jim Eichenhofer join Daniel Sallerson to discuss the Pelicans' regular season opener on Wednesday.



Audio Link

Tomáš Satoranský Post-Practice Interview | 10-18-21

Pelicans guard Tomáš Satoranský speaks to the media following practice on Monday, October 18, 2021.

Tomáš Satoranský Post-Practice Interview | 10-18-21
Pelicans guard Tomáš Satoranský speaks to the media following practice on Monday, October 18, 2021.
Oct 18, 2021  |  05:16
Willie Green Post-Practice Interview | 10-18-21
Pelicans head coach Willie Green speaks to the media following practice on Monday, October 18, 2021.
Oct 18, 2021  |  04:20
Naji Marshall Post-Practice Interview | 10-18-21
Pelicans guard/forward Naji Marshall speaks to the media following practice on Monday, October 18, 2021.
Oct 18, 2021  |  01:40
Garrett Temple Post-Practice Interview | Pelicans Open Practice 10-16-2021
Pelicans guard/forward Garrett Temple speaks to the media following Pelicans open practice on October 16, 2021.
Oct 16, 2021  |  02:50
Trey Murphy Post-Practice Interview | Pelicans Open Practice 10-16-2021
Pelicans guard Trey Murphy III speaks to the media following Pelicans open practice in Thibodaux, Louisiana on October 16, 2021.
Oct 16, 2021  |  00:58
Willie Green Post-Practice Interview | Pelicans Open Practice 10/16/21
Pelicans head coach Willie Green speaks to the media following Pelicans open practice on October 16, 2021.
Oct 16, 2021  |  02:30
Pelicans guard Kira Lewis Jr. post-practice interview | 10-15-2021
New Orleans Pelicans guard Kira Lewis Jr. met with the media following practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Friday, Oct. 15.
Oct 15, 2021  |  02:50
Pelicans Coach Willie Green post-practice interview | 10-15-2021
New Orleans Pelicans Coach Willie Green met with the media following practice Friday, Oct. 15 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
Oct 15, 2021  |  04:14
Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas post-practice interview | 10-15-2021
New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas met with the media following practice Friday, Oct. 15 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
Oct 15, 2021  |  02:47
Willie Green on Zion Williamson's injury and the regular season
Pelicans head coach Willie Green gives an update on Zion Williamson's injury and the state of the team entering the 2021 regular season.
Oct 14, 2021  |  04:11
David Griffin on Zion Williamson's Injury
Executive VP of Basketball Operations David Griffin gives an update on Zion Williamson's injury.
Oct 14, 2021  |  03:54
Brandon Ingram Post-Practice Interview | 10/13/21
Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram speaks to the media following practice on Wednesday, October 13, 2021.
Oct 13, 2021  |  03:56
Willie Green Post-Practice Interview | 10/13/21
Pelicans head coach Willie Green speaks to the media following practice on Wednesday, October 20, 2021.
Oct 13, 2021  |  03:16
Jaxson Hayes Post-Practice Interview | 10/13/21
Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes speaks to the media following practice on Wednesday, October 13, 2021.
Oct 13, 2021  |  01:49
Kira Lewis Jr. scores a contested jumper and draws the foul | Pelicans Preseason: Pelicans at Jazz 10-11-21
Pelicans guard Kira Lewis Jr. scores a contested jumper and draws the foul
Oct 11, 2021  |  00:15
Herbert Jones reverses off the assist by Jonas Valanciunas | Pelicans Preseason: Pelicans at Jazz 10-11-21
Pelicans center Herbert Jones hits a sweet reverse layup off the feed from Jonas Valanciunas.
Oct 11, 2021  |  00:10
3-pointer by Devonte' Graham off the assist by Jonas Valanciunas | Pelicans Preseason: Pelicans at Jazz 10-11-21
Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham hits a 3 off the assist by center Jonas Valanciunas.
Oct 11, 2021  |  00:12
2-pointer by Nickeil Alexander-Walker | Pelicans Preseason: Pelicans at Jazz 10-11-21
Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker ends the first quarter with a bucket | Pelicans Preseason: Pelicans at Jazz 10-11-21
Oct 11, 2021  |  00:12
Naji Marshall steal and slam | Pelicans Preseason: Pelicans at Jazz 10-11-21
Pelicans guard Naji Marshall steals and slams it on the other end | Pelicans Preseason: Pelicans at Jazz 10-11-21
Oct 11, 2021  |  00:15
Trey Murphy III (17 points) Highlights vs. Chicago Bulls 10-8-2021
Trey Murphy III (17 points) Highlights vs. Chicago Bulls 10-8-2021
Oct 8, 2021  |  00:51
Naji Marshall (16 points) Highlights vs. Chicago Bulls 10-8-2021
Naji Marshall (16 points) Highlights vs. Chicago Bulls 10-8-2021
Oct 8, 2021  |  01:50
Jonas Valanciunas | Pelicans-Bulls Postgame Interview 10-8-21
New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valančiūnas postgame interview after a loss to Chicago Bulls on Friday, October 8 during the 2021 NBA preseason.
Oct 8, 2021  |  02:56
Naji Marshall | Pelicans-Bulls Postgame Interview 10-8-21
New Orleans Pelicans forward Naji Marshall postgame interview following the Pelicans loss to the Chicago Bulls on Friday, October 8 during the 2021 NBA preseason.
Oct 8, 2021  |  02:20
Daulton Hommes POSTER vs. Chicago Bulls 10-8-21
New Orleans Pelicans forward Daulton Hommes with the poster dunk vs. the Chicago Bulls (10/8/2021).
Oct 8, 2021  |  00:17
Naji Marshall with three straight buckets vs. Chicago Bulls 10-8-21
New Orleans Pelicans forward Naji Marshall active in the fourth quarter vs. the Chicago Bulls (10/8/2021).
Oct 8, 2021  |  00:39
Kira Lewis Jr. drives baseline and converts the reverse layup
Kira Lewis Jr. drives baseline and converts the reverse layup vs. the Chicago Bulls (10/8/2021).
Oct 8, 2021  |  00:00
Pelicans 3rd quarter highlights vs. Chicago Bulls 10-8-21
New Orleans Pelicans vs. the Chicago Bulls 3rd quarter highlights (10/8/2021).
Oct 8, 2021  |  01:12
Naji Marshall slams the Devonte' Graham dime vs. Chicago Bulls 10-8-21
Pelicans-Bulls Highlights - New Orleans Pelicans forward Naji Marshall slams home the Devonte' Graham dish vs. the Chicago Bulls (10/8/2021).
Oct 8, 2021  |  00:21
Pelicans 1st half highlights vs. Chicago Bulls 10-8-21
New Orleans Pelicans 1st half highlights vs. the Chicago Bulls (10/8/2021).
Oct 8, 2021  |  02:01
Nickeil Alexander-Walker slithers through traffic for the layup
Nickeil Alexander-Walker slithers through traffic for the layup
Oct 8, 2021  |  00:00

Pelicans

podcast audio

new orleans pelicans podcast

