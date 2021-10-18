New Orleans Pelicans nominated for Emmy for 'The Day the NBA Stopped'

The New Orleans Pelicans' video production department has been nominated for a regional Emmy for a video feature that chronicled the day the NBA shut down, which led to the shutdown of all sports in March 2020.

The Pelicans were the last team scheduled to tip off on March 11, 2020, the day the NBA shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic. The nominated video includes behind-the-scenes and never before seen footage from that night in addition to interviews with players and staff who were set to cover the game or in some way impacted by the series of events that led to the game being canceled and the league shutting down.

It tells the story from multiple perspectives: the players, the broadcast and media team, and team’s front office.

The Pelicans are nominated in the "Sports program, post-produced or edited, single program" category of the Suncoast chapter of the Emmys. Vice president of production Shaneika Dabney-Henderson, and former editor Gerry Cisneros produced "The Day the NBA Stopped," which included exclusive footage and interviews obtained by videographer Ashley Amoss.

"When we got word that the game might be canceled that night, I reached out to Ashley and shared two words: Shoot everything!" Dabney-Henderson said. "It was clear this was a significant moment in history and we were in a unique position to watch it all unfold."