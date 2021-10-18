Pelicans practice report presented by HUB International: Three Pels return to court

Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Josh Hart and Jaxson Hayes were held out of Saturday’s open practice at Nicholls State, but all three players were full participants Monday when the Pelicans returned to the Ochsner Sports Performance Center in Metairie.

“We want to see how they respond (physically) and then we’ll have more of an update tomorrow after practice,” Pelicans head coach Willie Green said. “They all were fine after practice, but we want to make sure they come in and feel OK (physically over the next 24 hours).”

Green was asked if he’s settled on a starting lineup for Wednesday’s opener vs. Philadelphia, but the first-year head coach indicated that he won’t be revealing it until gameday. He expects his rotation for the regular season will consist of “10, maybe 11” players, which means there may be some Pelicans deserving of playing time who won’t get it early in 2021-22.

“You have got to understand it as an NBA player that sometimes even if you don’t play in the game, you still have be helpful for the group,” guard Tomas Satoransky said. “There is a next game in one or two days. It’s nothing personal. Sometimes it’s the coach’s decision that it’s the best lineup out there and you have to accept that.”