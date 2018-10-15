Five things to know about the Pelicans on Oct 15, 2018

1) The 17th season in New Orleans franchise history is nearly upon us. The Pelicans will practice the next two mornings, then travel to Houston on Tuesday afternoon in advance of their 2018-19 regular season opener Wednesday vs. the Rockets.

2) New Orleans is easing its way into the 82-game schedule this time, playing only three games in the first 10 days of the NBA docket. The Pelicans’ home opener is Friday vs. Sacramento at 7 p.m.

3) It appears that New Orleans will not have a set starting lineup, opting to alter it based on opponents and matchups. Nikola Mirotic noted Saturday that he’s fine with starting or coming off the bench.



4) Two roster moves were made Saturday, getting the player list down to 16, including two-way contract guard Trevon Bluiett. The deadline for all 30 teams to submit opening night rosters to the NBA is today. Teams are allowed to carry 15 players, plus a pair of two-way contract players.

5) Go “Off the Court” with Pelicans center Jahlil Okafor.