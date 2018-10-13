Pelicans waive Green and Jack

October 13, 2018

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has waived forward Garlon Green and guard Jarrett Jack.

Green, who was originally signed on July 24 after playing on the Pelicans’ summer league team in Las Vegas, appeared in four preseason games, averaging 4.0 points and 1.5 rebounds. Jack, who signed with New Orleans on September 19, appeared in three preseason games, averaging 3.3 points, 2.0 assists and 1.0 rebounds.

New Orleans’s roster currently stands at 16, including one two-way player (Trevon Bluiett).