Five things to know about the Pelicans on Nov 19, 2018

1) Week 6 of the NBA schedule is upon us, with eighth-place New Orleans playing four games over the next six days, primarily against the Eastern Conference. Following Monday’s home tilt vs. ninth-place San Antonio (8-7), the Pelicans go on a three-game Thanksgiving-week excursion to the East Coast, visiting Philadelphia (11-7), New York (4-13) and Washington (5-11). The Spurs are just 2-5 on the road, while the 76ers, Knicks and Wizards are a combined 13-10 at home (Philadelphia is unbeaten at home, 8-0).

2) Trailing 1-0 in the season series vs. the division-rival Spurs, New Orleans (9-7) hosts San Antonio at 7 p.m. tonight in the Smoothie King Center. Tickets are available here. Anthony Davis is now 35 points from reaching the 10,000-point plateau in his NBA career.



3) Elfrid Payton (left finger fracture) and Trevon Bluiett (G League assignment) are listed as out on the team’s injury report for the Spurs game. Payton just returned from an ankle sprain Friday vs. New York, but sustained the broken finger early in that game.

4) Watch the new episode of Cadillac Carpool with Alvin Gentry.



5) In case you missed it, the Pelicans notched one of their best wins of 2018-19 on Saturday, beating Denver 125-115. Davis registered 40-plus points for a second straight night.