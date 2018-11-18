Postgame wrap: Pelicans 125, Nuggets 115

Pelicans (9-7), Nuggets (10-6)
by Jim Eichenhofer
@Jim_Eichenhofer
Posted: Nov 17, 2018

Last season was New Orleans’ best in a decade, but there was at least one area of disappointment: the team’s home record in the Smoothie King Center, 24-17. During the ’18 offseason, Alvin Gentry frequently mentioned that better protecting homecourt was a major objective for the Pelicans. One month into the regular season, New Orleans should be very pleased with the progress it’s made, after improving to 7-1 on Saturday.

Perhaps the Pelicans’ most impressive home win so far occurred Saturday, as they dominated the second half and prevailed comfortably against a Nuggets team that started this season 9-1. Four different New Orleans players contributed 19-plus points, led by a second straight monster night from Anthony Davis (43 points, eight rebounds, eight assists) on his home floor.

Speaking of Davis and home games, the Pelicans are 7-0 this season when Davis plays. Dating back to last season, they’ve won 12 of the past 13 games involving Davis, with the lone exception being Game 4 of the ’18 Western Conference semifinals vs. Golden State.

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

Davis missed a close-range shot, but collected his own rebound and dunked the ball with two hands, giving New Orleans a 12-point lead with 2:10 remaining. It also gave Davis 40 points, the second straight night he tallied 40-plus. E’Twaun Moore tacked on a dagger three-pointer with less than two minutes left to return the Pelicans to a lead of a dozen points.

PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME

Nikola Mirotic started ’18-19 in stupendous fashion, with 30-plus points in the first two games, wins over Houston and Sacramento. Since then, he’s been trying to get back into a groove. Perhaps he took a step toward that this weekend, including scoring 20 points Saturday and going 3/7 from three-point range. He entered Saturday’s game at just 31.5 percent from the arc (29/92), well below his career norm. Mirotic closed last regular season red-hot, something he carried into a fantastic performance vs. Portland in Round 1 of the playoffs.

POSITIONAL FOCUS: POINT GUARD

The unfortunate news of Elfrid Payton requiring surgery on a broken left finger means the Pelicans are back to Plan B in terms of this position. On Saturday, one very positive sign was New Orleans only committed 11 turnovers, a problem area that has contributed greatly to a few losses in recent weeks. Jrue Holiday registered 19 points and eight assists, while Davis also helped in the playmaking category with eight assists of his own. Ian Clark played some of his 22 minutes at point guard and dished out five assists, which was a season high (his previous most was three dimes).

BY THE NUMBERS

34: New Orleans free throw attempts, making 31 of those. Davis was 20/21, missing his first try but then sinking 20 in a row. Interestingly, Denver only committed five more fouls than New Orleans, but only made 13 trips to the charity stripe.

29: Pelicans assists, including six different players dishing at least two.

20-10: New Orleans advantage in fast-break points. At one stage it was 17-0 in that category.

Tags
Davis, Anthony, Holiday, Jrue, Mirotic, Nikola, Randle, Julius, Gentry, Alvin

Anthony Davis scores 40 vs. Nuggets

Anthony Davis put on another vintage performance against the Denver Nuggets

Game 16: Pelicans vs Nuggets 11/17/18

Scroll Video up Scroll Video down Scroll Video left Scroll Video right
Anthony Davis scores 40 vs. Nuggets
Now Playing

Anthony Davis scores 40 vs. Nuggets

Anthony Davis put on another vintage performance against the Denver Nuggets
Nov 17, 2018  |  00:00
GAME RECAP: Pelicans 125, Nuggets 115
Now Playing

GAME RECAP: Pelicans 125, Nuggets 115

Anthony Davis drops 40 as the Pelicans defeat the Nuggets 125-115
Nov 17, 2018  |  00:00
Pelicans-Nuggets Postgame: Jrue Holiday 11-17-18
Now Playing

Pelicans-Nuggets Postgame: Jrue Holiday 11-17-18

Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday recaps tonight's 125-115 victory over the Denver Nuggets
Nov 17, 2018  |  03:29
Pelicans-Nuggets Postgame: Anthony Davis 11-17-18
Now Playing

Pelicans-Nuggets Postgame: Anthony Davis 11-17-18

Pelicans forward Anthony Davis recaps tonight's 125-115 win over the Denver Nuggets
Nov 17, 2018  |  03:56
Pelicans-Nuggets Postgame: Alvin Gentry 11-17-18
Now Playing

Pelicans-Nuggets Postgame: Alvin Gentry 11-17-18

Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry recaps tonight's 125-115 victory over the Denver Nuggets
Nov 17, 2018  |  04:06
Anthony Davis finishes what he started
Now Playing

Anthony Davis finishes what he started

Anthony Davis misses his initial shot but follows it up and gets the slam
Nov 17, 2018  |  00:24
Darius with the trailing block
Now Playing

Darius with the trailing block

Darius Miller doesn't give up on the play and gets the block
Nov 17, 2018  |  00:18
Jrue's handling business
Now Playing

Jrue's handling business

Jrue Holidays dribble penetration can't be stopped tonight
Nov 17, 2018  |  00:23
Julius Randle cleans up forcefully
Now Playing

Julius Randle cleans up forcefully

Julius Randle cleans up the boards and slams it home
Nov 17, 2018  |  00:17
Jrue with the smooth move inside
Now Playing

Jrue with the smooth move inside

Jrue Holiday is dominating inside the paint tonight
Nov 17, 2018  |  00:19
AD with the show and go
Now Playing

AD with the show and go

Anthony Davis using the handles
Nov 17, 2018  |  00:20
Jrue euro-steps for another And-1
Now Playing

Jrue euro-steps for another And-1

Jrue Holiday has been living in the paint tonight, slashing for another And-1
Nov 17, 2018  |  00:24
Jrue with the dribble penetration
Now Playing

Jrue with the dribble penetration

Jrue Holiday slashes to the basket for the And-1
Nov 17, 2018  |  00:24
Julius Randle block with authority
Now Playing

Julius Randle block with authority

Julius Randle dominates the paint with the block
Nov 17, 2018  |  00:09
AD high-points the alley-oop
Now Playing

AD high-points the alley-oop

Anthony Davis lifts off for the one-handed slam
Nov 17, 2018  |  00:10
Anthony Davis with the And-1
Now Playing

Anthony Davis with the And-1

Anthony Davis takes the contact and knocks down the 16 footer
Nov 17, 2018  |  00:12

Related Content

Davis, Anthony

Holiday, Jrue

Mirotic, Nikola