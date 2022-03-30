Five things to know about the Pelicans on March 30, 2022

1) San Antonio (31-44) and the Lakers (31-44) exchanged spots in the Western Conference play-in race Tuesday, as a result of Los Angeles’ loss in Dallas. The Spurs are now in 10th place, with the Lakers in 11th. Ninth-place New Orleans (32-43) is one game ahead of both teams, owning a tiebreaker on the Lakers, but not over the Spurs.

1b) On Western Conference Wednesday, it’s essentially become a three-team race for the final two play-in tournament spots. Here are relevant games over the rest of Week 24 to track (all New Orleans games will air on Bally Sports and 100.3 FM):

Wednesday

Memphis at San Antonio (31-44), 7:30 p.m.

New Orleans (32-43) at Portland, 9 p.m.

Thursday

LA Lakers (31-44) at Utah, 9 p.m. (TNT)

Friday

Portland at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.

New Orleans at LA Lakers, 9:30 p.m. (NBA TV)

Saturday

No relevant games

Sunday

Denver at LA Lakers, 2:30 p.m. (ABC)

Portland at San Antonio, 6 p.m.

New Orleans at LA Clippers, 8:30 p.m. (NBA TV)

2) CJ McCollum, Larry Nance Jr. and Tony Snell will face the team they were traded from in February, as New Orleans visits Portland (27-48) at 9 p.m. Central. Pregame coverage on Bally Sports and 100.3 FM begins at 8:30. Read Tuesday’s injury report for Pelicans-Trail Blazers.



3) Read more about McCollum in this extended profile.

4) Watch Tuesday post-practice interviews with Jose Alvarado, Jonas Valanciunas and Willie Green. Tuesday’s practice report focused on Alvarado signing a multi-year contract.



5) Watch a “24 Seconds” video with Herbert Jones.

