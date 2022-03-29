CJ McCollum has a multitude of interests beyond basketball

The spotlight and adoration will be enormous. The money will be generous, to say the least. Sure, you’re going to need to work hard, but you’re also about to have more fun and enjoyment in this profession than perhaps 99 percent of people experience in theirs.

When rookie players enter the NBA, that’s often a general sketch of what they envision their lives will be like after they earn a job in the world’s preeminent basketball league. What they often don’t think about – what they aren’t necessarily told by anyone – is that suddenly, they’ll also have more free time than ever before. Some players have initial difficulty adjusting – during the 2010-11 season, for example, New Orleans rookie Quincy Pondexter briefly explored getting a part-time job somewhere in the Crescent City, to help fill more daily downtime than the forward needed or wanted.

CJ McCollum never had trouble figuring out how to tackle that unique challenge. From his first season in the NBA in 2013-14, the Lehigh (Pa.) University graduate with a journalism degree has filled his off days and free time pursuing a range of other interests, from media (he hosts a podcast and has done plenty of writing) to real estate to financial investments to wine (in 2021, he purchased an Oregon vineyard).

“I’ve always had other interests and hobbies I was passionate about,” McCollum said after a New Orleans practice last week. “It’s allowed me to grow (as a person). When I got (to the NBA), I knew I was going to have a lot of free time. You have 24 hours in a day, but you can only work out so much. So I continued to dive into the things I was interested in off the court. I tried to develop some other healthy hobbies and interests that I could pursue post-basketball.”

McCollum – who will play in Portland’s Moda Center for the first time Wednesday as a visiting player, after eight-plus seasons as a Trail Blazer – has adopted that conscientious approach to life and basketball throughout his nine-year NBA career. On the court, he used it to develop from an undersized, lightly-recruited high school hoops prospect to an elite scorer in the league, a shooting guard often mentioned as the best NBA player who hasn’t appeared in an All-Star Game (yet). Off the court, he’s become one of the league’s most respected pros among his peers, the current president of the NBA Players Association. The 30-year-old is often described in reverent terms by teammates, as someone comfortable interacting with others in any environment. That’s a key quality in a president, who must address players who have a variety of priorities and needs.

“He’s one of those guys that, no matter what room he’s in, he finds a way to fit in and relate,” Pelicans forward Larry Nance Jr. said. “He can converse with the smartest person in a room, but also sit in the locker room and talk hoops. He’s very impressive in that manner.”

“He’s been in a lot of different positions in the NBA,” said guard/forward Garrett Temple, who like McCollum is a prominent voice in the player union. “Whether it was his first couple years not playing much, to being a role player, to being an All-Star-caliber guy. I think that gives him a different outlook than someone who just came in as a No. 1 pick and was ‘The Man’ the whole time. People respect his journey. He’s someone who wants the best for every player. Even if it’s to the detriment to him (and his own interests).”

As a result, McCollum is viewed by players around the league as a valuable resource, someone who can provide help or advice on many topics.

“He’s very humble, very personable, not high-maintenance at all,” Temple said. “It disarms people, allows them to reach him. He’s very approachable, not someone you think you can’t go up and talk to. He has a great awareness of who he is as a person, and won’t let anyone change him.”

When Nance was traded to Portland in August, he immediately received a message from the longtime Trail Blazer.

“He was the first guy I spoke to when I got traded,” said Nance, who remained a McCollum teammate in New Orleans when both were part of a February trade to the Pelicans. “(After Nance’s trade to Portland from Cleveland) he texted me right away and was like, ‘Hey welcome to the team. If you need anything, let me know.’ Just trying to look out for me.”

A new chapter

McCollum was very well-established in one of the NBA’s best backcourt duos, playing alongside close friend Damian Lillard in Portland, but McCollum recognized that a major change might be coming for he and the Trail Blazers. His trade to New Orleans happened just one month after he and wife Elise welcomed their first child, a son named Jacobi James, who was born Jan. 10. Since Elise and Jacobi can’t travel on a flight yet, McCollum is temporarily adjusting to his new city on his own, but his non-basketball moments are filled with FaceTime calls to family, as well as numerous other commitments. He makes sure to spend a portion of his time reading, always trying to learn more about subjects of interest.

As he noted during an excellent recent interview on The Athletic’s daily podcast, “My days are split – I work on the main thing – I hoop, that’s my job, I’m good at it, I try to master my craft every day. But if you look around me (in McCollum’s home), I’ve got books surrounding me.

“I read more now than I did when I was in college. The keys to life and to success are (already) in books people have written. They give you step-by-step on how to succeed and how to do everything. I’m trying to make (seeking knowledge) cool, because if you can get to the money, you can do whatever you want to help people. … As you live life, you start to figure out how to master your day. I’m starting to figure that out.”

To other NBA players, it seems like the Canton, Ohio, native has already had many things figured out for a long time. That wisdom and maturity has led to a lengthy and prosperous career (On The Athletic podcast, McCollum’s perspective on limitless achievement is summarized when he responds to a question about the future of NBA players by saying, “I’ve made hundreds of millions of dollars playing basketball from Lehigh University. I’ve got my own wine. Anything is possible”).

“That’s a lot of (his success as a player),” Nance said of McCollum’s approach to life. “You see so many guys with talent coming out their ears, but they can’t get (their career) right, be it because of their mentality or whatever it is. CJ has been a grown-up since the moment he walked in the league. His level of maturity and professionalism – in addition to his talent – absolutely makes him someone every organization, every locker room, every player wants to work with.”

Temple: “He’s just a good person, at the end of the day. He’s not a guy who’s going to talk bad about anyone, or do anything to dishonor himself, his name, his family, his team. I’ve known him for nine years now and he’s always been that person. You know he’s a guy who takes care of his money, understands investments, has great sportsmanship on and off the court. He’s a very likable guy.”

Opportunities abound

Since arriving in New Orleans last month, McCollum has played some of the best basketball of his career, averaging 25.9 points per game with the Pelicans (his career high in a season with Portland was 23.1). If he continues to play at this level next season, his first All-Star appearance will be a near-certainty. While relying on a game based more on skill and shiftiness – not pure speed, athleticism or leaping ability – he figures to have many more productive years in the league. McCollum seems to be entering a sort of “second prime” in New Orleans, showing parts of his skill set and ability that were not as evident in Portland. He likely has a lot of basketball left in his playing career, but when he eventually retires from the game, he figures to have countless options on how to spend his post-playing years.

“He’s a very well-rounded person,” Temple said. “We haven’t discussed this at length, but he can do anything. He could be a coach. He could be in a front office – he has an eye for talent. With broadcasting, he already has a podcast. He’s into wine. We talk about a lot of real estate deals, investments. He’s going to have a lot of money, so he won’t have to work, but there are a lot of things he can do.” Temple smiled, adding, “It’s always great to have options.”

Nance, whose father played in the NBA and had his No. 22 jersey retired by the Cleveland Cavaliers, half-jokingly wonders if McCollum may ultimately end up with too many options.

“He’s definitely a rare breed in the NBA,” Nance said of McCollum’s varied interests. “Basketball is obviously what we do, and for a lot of guys, it’s who they are. It’s pretty cool to see with CJ that basketball is what he does, but not who he is. It’s not going to define him as a person. I actually bet you he’s going to struggle (after he retires from playing) in terms of knowing what to do, because he’s going to have so many opportunities. You see (retired players) struggling because they don’t know what to do; he’s going to struggle because he has too much he can do.”