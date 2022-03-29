Pelicans practice report presented by HUB International: For Jose Alvarado, new contract is ‘dream come true’

After a difficult and emotional weekend back-to-back vs. San Antonio and the Lakers, Monday was an off day for New Orleans Pelicans players, a chance to rest up before a long road trip and busy upcoming stretch. Instead of kicking back and relaxing Monday, though, several of Jose Alvarado’s teammates drove to the Ochsner Sports Performance Center in Metairie, to witness a landmark day in the 23-year-old’s pro career.

After going undrafted and agreeing to a two-way deal last summer that initially meant he’d probably spend much of the 2021-22 season with the Birmingham Squadron in the G League, Alvarado’s contributions to the Pelicans (6.1 ppg, 2.7 apg, 1.3 spg off the bench) were rewarded yesterday with a new multi-year contract. Brandon Ingram, Willy Hernangomez and Naji Marshall were among the teammates who witnessed the 6-foot point guard’s life-changing moment.

“That just shows how we are as a team,” Alvarado said of teammates attending the signing. “We’re a brotherhood, a family. B.I., Willy, Naji, a lot of people came out to show me love. It means a lot. My family is not down the street (Alvarado is from New York City). For (teammates) on an off day to take time out of their day and come back to the gym, seeing me sign the papers, was pretty cool.”

Other notes from Tuesday’s practice, which preceded the team’s cross-country flight to Portland:

Alvarado on what signing his contract meant to him: “You can’t really put into words how bad I dreamed about this. Finally doing it, it’s amazing, a dream come true.”

The Georgia Tech product FaceTimed with his parents as he signed the deal. They were in constant communication with their son when they learned the news.

“They were just in shock and so amazed,” Alvarado said. “My mom and dad texted me like a million times, saying how happy they are. I can’t wait to go see them again and give them a hug. All they want is for their kid to be happy. That’s what makes them happy. For me to make my dream come true is basically making their dream come true.” …

Asked how he celebrated the new contract, Alvarado replied, “My celebration is making the playoffs. If we make the playoffs, I’m fine with that. I’m trying to focus on the season. Then after (it) maybe we can talk about a celebration.” …

Larry Nance Jr. practiced Tuesday with the team, after sitting out Sunday’s game in the second night of a back-to-back. Saturday vs. San Antonio was his second game since returning from right knee arthroscopy.