Larry Nance Jr. probable, Jonas Valanciunas questionable for game at Portland

Now ninth place in the Western Conference, New Orleans will face Portland in Oregon on Wednesday (9 p.m., Bally Sports, 100.3 FM), for the first of two matchups against the Trail Blazers over an eight-day period (the latter is April 7 in the Crescent City). Portland could figure prominently in the tight West play-in race, because it also has a pair of games left at No. 11 San Antonio (April 3, 5).

Larry Nance Jr. (right knee arthroscopy) is listed as probable to play against his former team Wednesday. Jonas Valanciunas (right foot soreness) is questionable. Jared Harper (G League two-way), Kira Lewis Jr. (right knee ACL/MCL sprain) and Zion Williamson (right foot fracture) are listed as out.

Portland’s injury report is more extensive than that of perhaps any NBA team right now. In the Trail Blazers’ loss Monday against Oklahoma City, the following 11 players were out: Eric Bledsoe (Achilles), Greg Brown III (eye), Josh Hart (knee), Joe Ingles (knee), Damian Lillard (abdominal), Nassir Little (shoulder), Didi Louzada (knee), Jusuf Nurkic (foot), Anfernee Simons (knee), Trendon Watford (knee) and Justise Winslow (calf), with more than half of those players already sidelined for the remainder of the season.

PREVIOUS GAME STARTING LINEUS

NEW ORLEANS (32-43, 9TH IN WEST)

Sunday win vs. LA Lakers

CJ McCollum, Herbert Jones, Brandon Ingram, Jaxson Hayes, Jonas Valanciunas

PORTLAND (27-48, 12TH IN WEST)

Monday loss vs. Oklahoma City

Brandon Williams, Keon Johnson, CJ Elleby, Elijah Hughes, Drew Eubanks

SEASON SERIES

Dec. 21: at New Orleans 111, Portland 97

March 30: at Portland, 9 p.m.

April 7: at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

ALL-TIME SERIES

Portland 36-30 (Pelicans won last 1); New Orleans 4-0 in postseason (2018 Western Conference first round)