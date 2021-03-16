Five things to know about the Pelicans on March 16, 2021

1) NBA.com writer John Schuhmann listed New Orleans (17-22) as his “Week 13 Team to Watch” in Monday’s power rankings, with the Pelicans coming off two blowout wins and facing a challenging road trip in Portland and Denver. As Schuhmann described of the team’s outlook, “Did the Pelicans make a breakthrough with a big win over the Clippers on Sunday? We’ll find out this week as they play Games 2-4 of a stretch of eight straight against teams with winning records.” New Orleans inched up one place to 21 in NBA.com’s rundown of the 30 teams.

2) Now just 1.5 games out of 10th place in the Western Conference – which represents the final play-in seed – New Orleans visits Portland at 9 p.m. Central tonight. The game will be broadcast by Fox Sports New Orleans and 100.3 FM, as well as nationally on TNT. Memphis is No. 10 and dropped to 17-19 after losing in Phoenix. Read Monday’s injury report for Pelicans-Trail Blazers.

3) Read about a teacher who inspired Zion Williamson and his poetry in high school.



4) Read more on Jaxson Hayes’ tremendous start to the month of March.



5) Social media reacted in droves to Hayes’ highlight dunk over Clippers guard Reggie Jackson on Sunday.