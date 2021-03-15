JJ Redick remains out with heel soreness ahead of Tuesday game at Portland

Following today’s cross-country trip to the Pacific Northwest, the Pelicans released their official injury list ahead of Tuesday’s game at Portland. JJ Redick remains sidelined for New Orleans due to right heel soreness. He is the lone New Orleans player mentioned on the update.

Portland’s recent injury list has been lengthy, including starters C.J. McCollum (foot) and Jusuf Nurkic (wrist), as well as reserve Harry Giles (calf). Zach Collins (ankle) has not appeared in a game this season due to injury. None of those four Trail Blazers played Sunday in a loss to Minnesota. However, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Monday that McCollum will make his return to Portland’s lineup against New Orleans.

PREVIOUS GAME STARTING LINEUPS

NEW ORLEANS (17-22, 11TH IN WEST)

Sunday win vs. LA Clippers

Lonzo Ball, Eric Bledsoe, Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson, Steven Adams

PORTLAND (22-16, 6TH IN WEST)

Sunday loss at Minnesota

Damian Lillard, Gary Trent, Derrick Jones, Robert Covington, Enes Kanter

SEASON SERIES

FIRST HALF

Feb. 17: Portland 126, at New Orleans 124

SECOND HALF

March 16: at Portland, 9 p.m.

March 18: at Portland, 9 p.m.

ALL-TIME SERIES

Portland 34-29 (Trail Blazers won last 1); New Orleans 4-0 in postseason (2018 Western Conference first round)