Highlight-generating Jaxson Hayes making progress in multiple areas this month

Even if it had been his only basket and meaningful contribution Sunday vs. the Clippers, Jaxson Hayes still probably would’ve fielded questions about his resounding third-quarter slam over guard Reggie Jackson. As ESPN analyst Hubie Brown put it of the straight-to-SportsCenter dunk, “You would’ve loved to have 18,000 (fans) in (the Smoothie King Center reacting) to this.”

Highlights are nothing new though for Hayes, who in his first NBA Summer League game jumped over a Chicago defender to earn the No. 1 spot on ESPN’s “Top 10” that night. What’s been different lately for the 6-foot-11 center is that he’s progressing in lesser-discussed areas of the game, such as defensive rotations and rebounding. After tallying a season-high 17 points Sunday in a 135-115 win over LA, Hayes is averaging 11.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.4 blocks in March, despite the backup averaging just 17.6 minutes over five appearances. He is shooting an absurd 89 percent from the field, going 24/27.

“He’s been playing great basketball,” Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball said Sunday. “He’s dangerous in pick-and-roll for us, with his ability to finish. Also on defense he’s quick enough to stay with the guards and he’s long enough and has the athletic ability to protect the paint for us as well. He’s been playing great over the last couple weeks and tonight was another staple of the season he wants to have.”

“He’s getting better,” Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy said. “His activity is great.”

Indeed, as New Orleans (17-22) tries to move out of the bottom tier of the defensive rankings, Hayes’ increasing presence in the paint has made an impact. The Pelicans are No. 28 this season defensively, but in March rank 18th, which can be interpreted as either a small-sample fluke, or a sign that improvement is starting to occur. There’s no doubt that Hayes has been more effective individually at that end of the floor, considering that he blocked a total of eight shots during his 279 minutes through Feb. 28, but in March has seven swats in just 88 minutes.

“He’s very athletic,” Pelicans 19-year-old rookie guard Kira Lewis Jr. said of the 20-year-old Hayes. “He can move, run the floor, erase mistakes on the defensive end by blocking shots. Really just an exciting young player. I can’t wait to see him in the future. I know he’s going to be a great player.”

Hayes explained that his recent defensive surge has come partly from New Orleans altering its defensive approach, which puts him closer to the basket. He said it allows him to be more disruptive in pick-and-rolls and use his athleticism and reach in the paint. On a Paul George drive Sunday, Hayes managed to keep up with the athletic forward’s quickness, then stoned George’s shot attempt at the rim.

“I’m feeling a lot more comfortable,” Hayes said. “Our new defensive scheme kind of fits my playing style better – just kind of being back some and being able to play both (the ballhandler and the big rolling to the basket). I’ve got long arms so I can pressure the ball and play the roller.”

Hayes also indicated that his recent stretch of inactivity has positively affected his mentality. From Jan. 29 through March 1, he was more often benched (11 DNPs) than on the court (seven games played), serving as the third-string center behind starter Steven Adams and Willy Hernangomez.

“The main thing I took away was I never want to be in that position again,” Hayes said of sitting. “I always want to be on the court. Every player does. I just want to play my hardest every time so that doesn’t happen.”

Hayes committed himself to additional work and time with the coaching staff, including before and after practices. It seems to be paying off during perhaps the most consistent stretch of his brief pro career.

“I’ve just been getting in a lot of extra work – conditioning and lifting-wise and on-the-court work as well, just trying to make sure I stay ready,” he said. “Make sure I’m the best I can be.”

“I think he’s doing great, honestly,” said Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker, a fellow 2019 first-round draft pick. “You can see it in his approach before shootaround, before practice, getting a sweat in, getting early work in. He’s doing a good job. He’s starting to understand the game better, after his first year and kind of getting more experience and more playing time. He’s learning and showing that he has potential.”