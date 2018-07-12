Five things to know about the Pelicans on July 12, 2018

1) The summer Pelicans will begin participation in tournament play Thursday with a 3 p.m. Central first-round game vs. the Miami Heat. The rematch of a pool-play meeting will be broadcast nationally by NBA TV.



2) Ahead of Thursday’s game, New Orleans second-round pick Tony Carr and summer head coach Kevin Hanson spoke to Pelicans.com at Wednesday practice in Las Vegas.



3) Watch our video update on the summer team’s progress in the 30-team league this week.



4) Read more about the potential benefits for player and team of Elfrid Payton signing with New Orleans.



5) The Pelicans and Shell hosted a Reading Rally for children on Wednesday at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.