Pelicans will get rematch vs. Heat in Round 1 of Vegas tournament

LAS VEGAS – New Orleans and Miami will meet Thursday in the opening round of the 2018 NBA Summer League tournament, which will be the second matchup between the Pelicans and Heat over a five-day span. Tip-off in Cox Pavilion is 3 p.m. Central (1 p.m. locally in Nevada), with the game broadcast live nationally by NBA TV.

New Orleans (2-1 in the preliminary round) would be happy to replicate the outcome of Saturday’s previous encounter between the clubs, when the Pelicans rolled to a 110-84 victory against the Heat (1-2). Trevon Bluiett paced New Orleans with 26 points off the bench, including six three-pointers. The Pelicans won every quarter and were up 30-plus in the second half.

The winner of New Orleans-Miami on Thursday will advance to a Round of 16 game Saturday, facing the winner of Thursday’s New York-Boston game. The loser will wrap up its participation in summer league with a Friday consolation round game against the Knicks or Celtics.