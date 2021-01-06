Five things to know about the Pelicans on Jan. 6, 2021

1) Two weeks into the 2020-21 regular season, New Orleans (4-3) is one of just six teams in the Western Conference sporting a winning record, technically tied for fourth place in the standings with Utah and Golden State. It’s exceptionally early, but the top six right now consists of the Lakers, Phoenix, the Clippers and those three squads. No West team has an overall record worse than 2-5.

2) The Pelicans play the third game of a four-game homestand tonight, facing Oklahoma City (2-4) at 7 p.m. Pregame coverage on Fox Sports New Orleans and 100.5 FM begins at 6:30.

