Sindarius Thornwell out for Wednesday home game vs. Thunder

Sindarius Thornwell is the lone player listed on Tuesday’s official New Orleans injury report, ahead of Wednesday’s home game vs. the Oklahoma City Thunder. The guard/forward has been ruled out (health and safety protocols).

Oklahoma City’s injury report for the Wednesday (7 p.m.) intraconference matchup in the Smoothie King Center includes Trevor Ariza (not with team), Ty Jerome (left ankle sprain) and Aleksej Pokusevski (concussion protocols).

Thunder-Pelicans is the third game on a four-game homestand for New Orleans, which will then play the next seven games on the road.

Previous game starting lineups

OKLAHOMA CITY (2-4)

Monday loss at Miami

George Hill, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Luguentz Dort, Darius Bazley, Al Horford

NEW ORLEANS (4-3)

Monday loss vs. Indiana

Lonzo Ball, Eric Bledsoe, Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson, Steven Adams