David Wesley & Erin Hartigan on the New Orleans Pelicans podcast presented by SeatGeek - January 6, 2021
Fox Sports New Orleans' David Wesley & Erin Hartigan join the Pelicans podcast to talk about the rise of BI, the start of the season for the Pelicans, areas of improvement, and more.
Audio Link
Pelicans-Thunder Shootaround: Nickeil Alexander-Walker 1-6-21
New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker talks about bouncing back in the team's matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
All Videos
Pelicans-Thunder Shootaround: Nickeil Alexander-Walker 1-6-21
New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker talks about bouncing back in the team's matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
| 07:51
Pelicans-Thunder Shootaround: Zion Williamson 1-6-21
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson talks about the team's matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
| 06:01
Pelicans vs. Pacers Slo-Mo Highlights (1/4/20)
Slow motion highlights from the New Orleans Pelicans vs. Indiana Pacers game (1/4/20).
| 00:59
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Lonzo Ball scores 18 vs. Pacers
New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball knocked down 18 points in the team's overtime loss to the Indiana Pacers.
| 01:52
Pelicans-Pacers Postgame Interview: Stan Van Gundy 1-4-21
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy discuss the team's performance in their 2020-2021 NBA regular season game against the Indiana Pacers on January 4, 2021.
| 05:45
Pelicans-Pacers Postgame Interview: Steven Adams 1-4-21
New Orleans Pelicans center Steven Adams discuss the team's performance in their 2020-2021 NBA regular season game against the Indiana Pacers on January 4, 2021.
| 04:45
Pelicans-Pacers Postgame Interview: Zion Williamson 1-4-21
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson discuss the team's performance in their 2020-2021 NBA regular season game against the Indiana Pacers on January 4, 2021.
| 03:50
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Brandon Ingram notches 31 points vs. Pacers
New Orleans Pelicans forward Lonzo Ball poured in 31 points in the team's overtime loss to the Indiana Pacers.
| 01:59
Pelicans-Pacers Postgame Interview: Brandon Ingram 1-4-21
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram discuss the team's performance in their 2020-2021 NBA regular season game against the Indiana Pacers on January 4, 2021.
| 05:05
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Zion Williamson tallies 24 points vs. Pacers
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson tallied 24 points and 10 rebounds in the team's overtime loss to the Indiana Pacers.
| 01:48
Pelicans-Pacers Postgame Interview: Lonzo Ball 1-4-21
New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball discuss the team's performance in their 2020-2021 NBA regular season game against the Indiana Pacers on January 4, 2021.
| 01:50
Lonzo Ball hits pair of clutch threes | Pelicans-Pacers Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball knocks down a pair of three-pointers during crunch time in the fourth quarter against the Pacers.
| 00:29
Zion Williamson Block and Slam | Pelicans-Pacers Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson reject the shot and races the floor for the fast-break dunk.
| 00:13
Zion Williamson Hustle and Hops | Pelicans-Pacers Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson follows up his shot with the quick putback.
| 00:24
Jaxson Hayes Alley-Oop Slam | Pelicans-Pacers Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans guard Eric Bledsoe feeds Jaxson Hayes for the alley-oop slam dunk.
| 00:20
Brandon Ingram scoop and score | Pelicans-Pacers Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram uses his length and finishes at the rim.
| 00:13
Lonzo Ball drills corner three | Pelicans-Pacers Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans swing the ball to guard Lonzo Ball who knocks down the three-pointer from the corner.
| 00:20
Zion Williamson right-hand finish and-1 | Pelicans-Pacers Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson dives to the rim for the right-handed finish and foul.
| 00:21
JJ Redick talks defense, finding shots in the system | Pelicans-Pacers Shootaround (1/4/21)
New Orleans Pelicans guard JJ Redick talks about winning games with defense and finding better shots ahead of the Pelicans game against the Indiana Pacers (1/4/21).
| 08:17
SeatGeek Hype: Pelicans vs. Pacers | January 4, 2021
Get HYPE for Pelicans basketball as the squad faces the Indiana Pacers on Monday, January 4 at 7PM CT on FOX Sports New Orleans.
| 00:30
Stan Van Gundy speaks about Toronto win, defensive improvements | Pelicans Post-Practice 1-3-21
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy talks about the team's performance against Toronto and what needs to be cleaned up defensively ahead of Monday night following practice on January 3, 2021.
| 08:10
Wenyen Gabriel shares a progress update on his injury | Pelicans Post-Practice 1-3-21
New Orleans Pelicans forward Wenyen Gabriel share a progress report on his return from injury following practice on January 3, 2021.
| 03:54
Jaxson Hayes talks about his Year 2 focus | Pelicans Post-Practice 1-3-21
New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes talks about his focus and goals in Year 2 of his NBA career following practice on January 3, 2021.
| 02:09
Bad Jokes with JJ Redick
New Orleans Pelicans guard JJ Redick has some cringe-worthy jokes he'd like to share with the fans.
| 00:47
Game Recap: Pelicans 120, Raptors 116
The Pelicans defeated the Raptors, 120-116. Brandon Ingram led the way for the Pelicans with 31 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists, while Zion Williamson added 21 points and 7 rebounds in the victory.
| 00:02
Pelicans-Raptors Postgame Interview: Steven Adams 1-2-21
New Orleans Pelicans center Steven Adams discusses the team's performance in their 2020-2021 NBA regular season game against the Toronto Raptors on January 2, 2021.
| 00:58
Pelicans-Raptors Postgame Interview: Brandon Ingram 1-2-21
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram discusses his team's performance in their 2020-2021 NBA regular season game against the Toronto Raptors on January 2, 2021.
| 04:34
Pelicans-Raptors Postgame Interview: Stan Van Gundy 1-2-21
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy discusses his team's performance in their 2020-2021 NBA regular season game against the Toronto Raptors on January 2, 2021.
| 10:13
Pelicans On-Court Postgame Interview: Eric Bledsoe vs. Raptors
New Orleans Pelicans center Steven Adams speaks with Caroline Gonzalez about the team's win over the Raptors on Saturday, January 2, 2021.
| 00:56
NEXT UP: