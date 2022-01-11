Five things to know about the Pelicans on Jan. 11, 2022

1) There is a bit of a logjam developing around the No. 10 spot in the Western Conference, with Portland (16-24) taking over that position Monday with an upset home win over Brooklyn. The Trail Blazers lead San Antonio (15-25) by a game, Sacramento (16-27) by 1.5 games and New Orleans (14-26) by two.

2) The Pelicans open a two-game homestand Tuesday at 7 p.m., facing Minnesota (20-20). Tickets are available here.



3) New Orleans is seeking a season-series split with Minnesota. Read Monday’s injury report.



4) Read Monday’s practice report, focusing on Tomas Satoransky’s recent unexpected trip.



5) Watch a “24 Seconds” video with Nickeil Alexander-Walker.