Three Pelicans out for Tuesday home game vs. Wolves

With the return of Josh Hart and Tomas Satoransky to team activities and practice Monday afternoon, New Orleans’ official injury report listed its fewest names in recent weeks, as the Pelicans get closer to full strength.

Ahead of Tuesday’s 7 p.m. home game vs. Minnesota, three players are listed as out, including Kira Lewis Jr. (right knee ACL/MCL sprain), Didi Louzada (league suspension) and Zion Williamson (right foot fracture).

Satoransky cleared the NBA’s health and safety protocols, while Hart missed Sunday’s game at Toronto, but rejoined the Pelicans at Monday’s practice.

PREVIOUS GAME STARTING LINEUPS

MINNESOTA (20-20)

Sunday win at Houston

D’Angelo Russell, Anthony Edwards, Jaden McDaniels, Jarred Vanderbilt, Karl-Anthony Towns

NEW ORLEANS (14-26)

Sunday loss at Toronto

Devonte’ Graham, Garrett Temple, Brandon Ingram, Herbert Jones, Jonas Valanciunas

SEASON SERIES

Oct. 23: at Minnesota 96, New Orleans 89

Oct. 25: New Orleans 107, at Minnesota 98

Nov. 22: Minnesota 110, at New Orleans 96

Jan. 11: at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

ALL-TIME SERIES

New Orleans 35-32 (Timberwolves won last 1)