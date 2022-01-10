Pelicans practice report presented by HUB International: Tomas Satoransky clears protocols, Josh Hart returns to practice

A native of the Czech Republic, Tomas Satoransky once made a multi-day drive across Europe, vacationing on a journey from Barcelona to Prague. For several reasons, an early-January, two-day trip south from Milwaukee to New Orleans was not nearly as enjoyable. Unlike his European vacation with friends, this time Satoransky was forced to make the 15-hour drive by himself, after testing positive for Covid and entering the NBA’s health and safety protocols.

Fortunately for the Pelicans point guard, Satoransky only experienced minimal symptoms from the virus, such as some congestion. He was cleared Sunday to return to his team. Satoransky was back in practice Monday afternoon, after missing four straight games. He last played New Year’s Day against the Bucks, but tested positive Jan. 2 before the team departed on its flight to Louisiana.

“It was a hell of a drive,” a smiling Satoransky said after practice of his trek through multiple states along the Mississippi River. “I had a lot of time to myself. I listened to podcasts, made a lot of (phone) calls to people I normally don’t call. They were like, ‘What are you doing?’ (I said), ‘I have all the time in the world now, so I’m calling you guys.’ ”

Also returning to Pelicans practice Monday was starting guard Josh Hart, who did not travel with the team Saturday to Toronto. It was reported this weekend that Hart’s DNP was related to contact tracing. Head coach Willie Green said today of Hart, “Everything was good with Josh (in terms of him being cleared to return). So far, so good.”

In other news at practice Monday:

Pelicans forward Gary Clark has only been in the rotation since Dec. 26, but in that brief span he was instrumental in home victories over Cleveland and Golden State, totaling 22 points and seven three-pointers in those games. Clark noted that his readiness to contribute dates partly back to when he played for current Pelicans coaching advisor Mike D’Antoni in Houston.

“He was huge for my development in Houston, because he had a similar approach as Coach Willie,” said Clark, who played for the Rockets two seasons from 2018-20. “It helped me in a sense where some games when I showed up (at the arena), right before (the team) met, (D’Antoni) was like, ‘You’re starting tonight.’ He did that multiple times. It allowed me to always be ready as a young guy. I’d go five games without playing, but then I’d find out (pregame) that I’m starting. He relied on me so much, and that was (why) I never went to the G League the first part of my rookie year – because Coach didn’t want to go into a game without having me on the bench (and available to play if needed).”