Five things to know about the Pelicans on April 6, 2019

1) New Orleans (32-48) dropped a wild overtime contest to Phoenix on Friday, by a 133-126 margin. The Pelicans forced OT on a free throw from a technical foul, but the Suns held the edge in the extra period.



3) For what it’s worth, the Pelicans (32-48) are in a close race for third place in the Southwest Division. Memphis has the same record at 32-48, while Dallas is in fifth at 31-49. The Grizzlies and Mavericks face each other Sunday, for the second time in three days.

5) New Orleans plays its final road game of 2018-19 on Sunday, visiting Sacramento at 8 p.m. Central (6 p.m. local time in California). Pregame coverage on Fox Sports New Orleans and WRNO 99.5 FM begins at 7:30. The Pelicans arrived at their hotel around 1:30 a.m. Saturday.