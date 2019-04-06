Postgame wrap: Suns 133, Pelicans 126 (OT)

PHOENIX – There were 13 games in the NBA on Friday, with New Orleans vs. Phoenix among the rare matchups that had zero bearing on the heated postseason race. Despite numerous key players sitting out due to injury for both teams, Pelicans-Suns didn’t seem like a meaningless affair in crunch time, with the squads intensely vying for a late-season victory. Phoenix ultimately emerged for the second time in less than a month with a wild extra-time triumph over New Orleans.

At the end of regulation, New Orleans benefited from an odd technical foul in which Phoenix’s Igor Koskokov was ruled too far on the court during a Pelicans possession. Ian Clark sank a free throw to tie it at 117. The Suns quickly grabbed a lead in OT and maintained throughout the rest of the five-minute session.

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

Phoenix second-year forward Josh Jackson drained a three-pointer with 1:22 left in OT, giving the Suns a three-possession edge at 129-121. Veteran guard Jamal Crawford sealed the outcome at 0:11, making two free throws for a seven-point margin.

PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME

Ian Clark staked the Pelicans to a huge first half offensively and wound up with his most points since arriving in New Orleans last season, finishing with 24. Clark was 4/7 from three-point range and 9/17 from the field. He erupted for 18 of his points prior to intermission. Julius Randle paced the Pelicans with 31 points, among six players who reached double digits.

FOCUS ON: A MOMENTUM CHANGE

New Orleans got almost everything it wanted in the first half, leading to 76 points and a double-digit lead, but the Pelicans only scored 41 points in the second half. They pinpointed an unintentional difference in approach, going from team-reliant play to too much one-on-one emphasis.

“I thought really the entire second half but more so the latter part of the third quarter and the fourth quarter we started playing too much isolation basketball,” Alvin Gentry said. “The ball wasn’t moving, we weren’t moving.”

“I guess we just got a little complacent, a little bit maybe. We kind of stopped doing what was working for us in the first half,” Elfrid Payton said.

Randle: “Obviously we weren’t playing the right way the whole game even though we had a good lead in the first half. Too many mistakes, not playing hard enough so that led to them making a comeback. We didn’t come out with the right focus.”

BY THE NUMBERS

53-46: New Orleans rebounding edge, topped by Randle’s 14 boards and Cheick Diallo’s 11 off the bench.

11: Phoenix blocked shots, paced by Dragan Bender’s seven swats. Kenrich Williams notched two of NOLA’s four rejections. The Pelicans shot 49.5 percent from the field, with more than one-fifth of their 52 missed shots blocked.

15: New Orleans turnovers, not a terribly high number, but those led to 17 Phoenix points, and the Suns only committed seven turnovers in a 53-minute game.