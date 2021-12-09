Pelicans News Around the Web (12-9-2021)

Panzura postgame wrap: Nuggets 120, Pelicans 114 (OT)

Nikola Jokic earned the league’s MVP award last season, leading an injury-ravaged Denver team to a top-four Western Conference seed and first-round series victory over Portland. On Wednesday, Jokic delivered an MVP-level performance to spoil a New Orleans upset bid, particularly in the clutch. The center tallied 11 points in overtime and 39 overall, lifting the Nuggets past the Pelicans, who led 103-98 late but couldn’t close out the victory in the final two minutes of regulation.

Nikola Jokic, Nuggets outduel Pelicans in overtime

Even though he was a second-round pick in July’s NBA draft, Herb Jones has been one of the New Orleans Pelicans’ most dependable players.

The Pelicans aren’t ‘clutch,’ and that doomed them again in an overtime loss to the Nuggets

Over the past three seasons, the Pelicans have switched up their coaching staff. They’ve reshaped the roster. They’ve gone through a number of different leaders on the court.

Jokic scores 11 in OT as Nuggets outlast Pelicans 120-114

NEW ORLEANS -- — The Denver Nuggets wanted Nikola Jokic to shoot on nearly every possession in the final minutes of regulation and in overtime. The reigning MVP obliged and the results were memorable — even by his lofty standards.

New Orleans Pelicans recall Jaxson Hayes and Trey Murphy III, transfer Jose Alvarado from Birmingham Squadron

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has recalled center Jaxson Hayes and forward Trey Murphy III from the team’s G League affiliate, the Birmingham Squadron. Additionally, the Pelicans have transferred two-way player Jose Alvarado from Birmingham.