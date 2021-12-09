Panzura postgame wrap: Nuggets 120, Pelicans 114 (OT)

Nikola Jokic earned the league’s MVP award last season, leading an injury-ravaged Denver team to a top-four Western Conference seed and first-round series victory over Portland. On Wednesday, Jokic delivered an MVP-level performance to spoil a New Orleans upset bid, particularly in the clutch. The center tallied 11 points in overtime and 39 overall, lifting the Nuggets past the Pelicans, who led 103-98 late but couldn’t close out the victory in the final two minutes of regulation.

“We’ve just got to get better at executing. Simple,” Pelicans head coach Willie Green said, after his team dropped to 1-9 in games this season that are within five points or less in the final five minutes. “You saw tonight, we had moments where we were great, especially in the second half, and then down the stretch we didn’t execute well enough (to win).”

New Orleans’ late five-point lead went away partly after Denver guard Monte Morris was fouled shooting a three-pointer and made all three shots. After Morris tied the game with 57 seconds to go, the Pelicans did not get a shot off on their next possession due to a 24-second violation.

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

New Orleans misfired on a three-pointer, then deflected the ball out of bounds with 26 seconds left in overtime, allowing Denver to maintain a two-possession and four-point edge. Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon then sank two free throws with 21 seconds remaining, making it 118-112.

PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME

Herbert Jones saw an opening from the right wing, took two dribbles and drove the ball all the way to the rim. It didn’t matter that the league’s reigning MVP was standing there. Jones rose and used his strong hand to throw down a highlight-reel southpaw slam over Jokic, punctuating a career-best night for the second-round draft pick. The Alabama product posted a career-high 19 points, to go with seven rebounds and a pair of blocks.

BY THE NUMBERS

25: New Orleans turnovers, the mostly costly stat in the Pelicans’ attempt to beat the Nuggets.

52.2: New Orleans shooting percentage from the field, an excellent night spoiled by not getting as many chances to shoot due to the turnovers.

46-33: New Orleans rebounding advantage. Jokic grabbed one-third of Denver’s boards.

REVISITING FANDUEL KEYS TO THE GAME

GET BACK TO BALL MOVEMENT

The ball movement was fine (32 assists), but sometimes the ball moved into dangerous places, resulting in too many miscues and turnovers. Denver finished with a dozen steals and capitalized on some overly ambitious passing by New Orleans.

NUGGETS SECOND SCORER

Denver opponents go into every game knowing that Jokic is probably going to make a big impact, but the key is to try to cut off the Nuggets’ other scorers, especially with Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. sidelined by injury. Will Barton started quickly for Denver and provided the Nuggets with some big buckets, but the visiting offense went through Jokic as much as possible in clutch time.

MATCHUP TO WATCH

Jokic and Valanciunas both provided offensive firepower for their teams from the center position, with Jokic taking over when Denver absolutely needed a bucket or a big play.

#WESTERNCONFERENCEWEDNESDAY

New Orleans has significant work to do to get back into the conversation for the West’s play-in tournament race, but this upcoming stretch could be vital for the Pelicans. Among the next four conference games in December for New Orleans, fans overwhelmingly voted for Wednesday’s game vs. Denver as the one they were most looking forward to watching, casting 58 percent of Twitter ballots. Sunday’s game at San Antonio and games at Oklahoma City and vs. Portland all received similar shares of votes, between 11 and 18 percent. The Trail Blazers and Spurs entered Wednesday with leads of 4.5 and 2.5 games, respectively, on the Pelicans in the standings. Coincidentally, San Antonio’s next two games are against Denver in Texas.