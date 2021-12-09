Jonas Valanciunas takes a shot between Denver defenders

Panzura postgame wrap: Nuggets 120, Pelicans 114 (OT)

Nuggets (12-12), Pelicans (7-20)
by Jim Eichenhofer
@Jim_Eichenhofer
Posted: Dec 08, 2021

Nikola Jokic earned the league’s MVP award last season, leading an injury-ravaged Denver team to a top-four Western Conference seed and first-round series victory over Portland. On Wednesday, Jokic delivered an MVP-level performance to spoil a New Orleans upset bid, particularly in the clutch. The center tallied 11 points in overtime and 39 overall, lifting the Nuggets past the Pelicans, who led 103-98 late but couldn’t close out the victory in the final two minutes of regulation.

“We’ve just got to get better at executing. Simple,” Pelicans head coach Willie Green said, after his team dropped to 1-9 in games this season that are within five points or less in the final five minutes. “You saw tonight, we had moments where we were great, especially in the second half, and then down the stretch we didn’t execute well enough (to win).”

New Orleans’ late five-point lead went away partly after Denver guard Monte Morris was fouled shooting a three-pointer and made all three shots. After Morris tied the game with 57 seconds to go, the Pelicans did not get a shot off on their next possession due to a 24-second violation.

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

New Orleans misfired on a three-pointer, then deflected the ball out of bounds with 26 seconds left in overtime, allowing Denver to maintain a two-possession and four-point edge. Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon then sank two free throws with 21 seconds remaining, making it 118-112.

PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME

Herbert Jones saw an opening from the right wing, took two dribbles and drove the ball all the way to the rim. It didn’t matter that the league’s reigning MVP was standing there. Jones rose and used his strong hand to throw down a highlight-reel southpaw slam over Jokic, punctuating a career-best night for the second-round draft pick. The Alabama product posted a career-high 19 points, to go with seven rebounds and a pair of blocks.

BY THE NUMBERS

25: New Orleans turnovers, the mostly costly stat in the Pelicans’ attempt to beat the Nuggets.

52.2: New Orleans shooting percentage from the field, an excellent night spoiled by not getting as many chances to shoot due to the turnovers.

46-33: New Orleans rebounding advantage. Jokic grabbed one-third of Denver’s boards.

REVISITING FANDUEL KEYS TO THE GAME

GET BACK TO BALL MOVEMENT

The ball movement was fine (32 assists), but sometimes the ball moved into dangerous places, resulting in too many miscues and turnovers. Denver finished with a dozen steals and capitalized on some overly ambitious passing by New Orleans.

NUGGETS SECOND SCORER

Denver opponents go into every game knowing that Jokic is probably going to make a big impact, but the key is to try to cut off the Nuggets’ other scorers, especially with Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. sidelined by injury. Will Barton started quickly for Denver and provided the Nuggets with some big buckets, but the visiting offense went through Jokic as much as possible in clutch time.

MATCHUP TO WATCH

Jokic and Valanciunas both provided offensive firepower for their teams from the center position, with Jokic taking over when Denver absolutely needed a bucket or a big play.

#WESTERNCONFERENCEWEDNESDAY

New Orleans has significant work to do to get back into the conversation for the West’s play-in tournament race, but this upcoming stretch could be vital for the Pelicans. Among the next four conference games in December for New Orleans, fans overwhelmingly voted for Wednesday’s game vs. Denver as the one they were most looking forward to watching, casting 58 percent of Twitter ballots. Sunday’s game at San Antonio and games at Oklahoma City and vs. Portland all received similar shares of votes, between 11 and 18 percent. The Trail Blazers and Spurs entered Wednesday with leads of 4.5 and 2.5 games, respectively, on the Pelicans in the standings. Coincidentally, San Antonio’s next two games are against Denver in Texas.

Highlights: Brandon Ingram scores 16 points vs. Denver Nuggets 12-8-21

2021-22 Game 27: Pelicans vs Nuggets

Highlights: Brandon Ingram scores 16 points vs. Denver Nuggets 12-8-21

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram game highlights vs. Denver Nuggets (12/08/2021).
Dec 8, 2021  |  02:03
New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. Denver Nuggets 12-8-21
New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. Denver Nuggets 12-8-21

New Orleans Pelicans highlights vs. the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday, December 8, 2021.
Dec 8, 2021  |  02:58
Pelicans Forward Herb Jones Highlights vs. Denver Nuggets 12-8-21
Pelicans Forward Herb Jones Highlights vs. Denver Nuggets 12-8-21

New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones game highlights vs. the Denver Nuggets (12/8/2021).
Dec 8, 2021  |  01:55
Willie Green on overtime loss | Pelicans-Nuggets Postgame Interview 12-8-21
Willie Green on overtime loss | Pelicans-Nuggets Postgame Interview 12-8-21

New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green's postgame interview following the Pelicans' overtime loss to the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday, December 8, 2021.
Dec 8, 2021  |  05:29
Brandon Ingram | Pelicans-Nuggets Postgame Interview 12-8-21
Brandon Ingram | Pelicans-Nuggets Postgame Interview 12-8-21

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram's postgame interview following the Pelicans' overtime loss to the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday, December 8, 2021.
Dec 8, 2021  |  05:40
Herbert Jones | Pelicans-Nuggets Postgame Interview 12-8-21
Herbert Jones | Pelicans-Nuggets Postgame Interview 12-8-21

New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones' postgame interview following the Pelicans' overtime loss to the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday, December 8, 2021.
Dec 8, 2021  |  04:52
Highlights: Jonas Valanciunas with 27 points vs. Denver Nuggets 12-8-21
Highlights: Jonas Valanciunas with 27 points vs. Denver Nuggets 12-8-21

New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (27 points) Highlights vs. Denver Nuggets, 12/08/2021
Top Dunks from New Orleans Pelicans vs. Denver Nuggets
Top Dunks from New Orleans Pelicans vs. Denver Nuggets

Top Dunks from New Orleans Pelicans vs. Denver Nuggets, 12/08/2021
Josh Hart beats contact on the overtime and-1 | Pelicans-Nuggets Highlights
Josh Hart beats contact on the overtime and-1 | Pelicans-Nuggets Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart absorbs the contact on the overtime and-1 vs. the Denver Nuggets (12/8/2021).
Dec 8, 2021  |  00:15
Pelicans 4th quarter highlights vs. Denver Nuggets 12-8-2021
Pelicans 4th quarter highlights vs. Denver Nuggets 12-8-2021

New Orleans Pelicans vs. the Denver Nuggets 4th quarter highlights as the game goes into overtime (12/8/2021).
Dec 8, 2021  |  02:11
Herb Jones posterizes Nikola Jokic | Pelicans-Nuggets Highlights
Herb Jones posterizes Nikola Jokic | Pelicans-Nuggets Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones takes off on the huge poster dunk on center Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets (12/8/2021).
Dec 8, 2021  |  00:21
Willy Hernangómez with a pair of BIG dunks | Pelicans-Nuggets Highlights
Willy Hernangómez with a pair of BIG dunks | Pelicans-Nuggets Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans center Willy Hernangómez with a couple of big dunks in the fourth quarter vs. the Denver Nuggets (12/8/2021).
Dec 8, 2021  |  00:22
Devonte' Graham & Brandon Ingram hit the floor for the loose ball | Pelicans-Nuggets Highlights
Devonte' Graham & Brandon Ingram hit the floor for the loose ball | Pelicans-Nuggets Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham and forward Brandon Ingram dive for the loose ball and eventually get it to Josh Hart for the easy finish vs the Denver Nuggets (12/8/2021).
Dec 8, 2021  |  00:24
Brandon Ingram back-to-back buckets | Pelicans-Nuggets Highlights
Brandon Ingram back-to-back buckets | Pelicans-Nuggets Highlights

Highlights from New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram with the mid range jumper and the strong drive vs. the Denver Nuggets (12/8/2021).
Dec 8, 2021  |  00:32
Herb Jones high-points the block & gets the floater | Pelicans-Nuggets Highlights
Herb Jones high-points the block & gets the floater | Pelicans-Nuggets Highlights

Highlights from New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones with the pretty floater and high-point block vs. the Denver Nuggets (12/8/2021).
Dec 8, 2021  |  00:25
New Orleans Pelicans with a 12-0 Run vs. Denver Nuggets
New Orleans Pelicans with a 12-0 Run vs. Denver Nuggets

New Orleans Pelicans with a 12-0 Run vs. Denver Nuggets, 12/08/2021
Pelicans 2nd quarter highlights vs. Denver Nuggets 12-8-2021
Pelicans 2nd quarter highlights vs. Denver Nuggets 12-8-2021

New Orleans Pelicans vs. the Denver Nuggets 2nd quarter highlights (12/8/2021).
Dec 8, 2021  |  01:41
Pelicans 1st quarter highlights vs. Denver Nuggets 12-8-2021
Pelicans 1st quarter highlights vs. Denver Nuggets 12-8-2021

New Orleans Pelicans vs. the Denver Nuggets 1st quarter highlights (12/8/2021).
Dec 8, 2021  |  02:14
Kira Lewis Jr. steals & takes it the length | Pelicans-Nuggets Highlights
Kira Lewis Jr. steals & takes it the length | Pelicans-Nuggets Highlights

Highlights from New Orleans Pelicans guard Kira Lewis Jr. as he euro-steps on the and-1 off the steal vs. the Denver Nuggets (12/8/2021).
Dec 8, 2021  |  00:25
Brandon Ingram flips in the reverse and-1 | Pelicans-Nuggets Highlights
Brandon Ingram flips in the reverse and-1 | Pelicans-Nuggets Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram finishes the drive with a backwards and-1 vs. the Denver Nuggets (12/8/2021).
Dec 8, 2021  |  00:16
Devonte' Graham from downtown | Pelicans-Nuggets Highlights
Devonte' Graham from downtown | Pelicans-Nuggets Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham drains the triple off the extra pass vs. the Denver Nuggets (12/8/2021).
Dec 8, 2021  |  00:20
Jonas Valanciunas doesn't fall for Jokic's trick on the and-1 | Pelicans-Nuggets Highlights
Jonas Valanciunas doesn't fall for Jokic's trick on the and-1 | Pelicans-Nuggets Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas keeps his feet and finishes in the paint on Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets (12/8/2021).
Dec 8, 2021  |  00:21
Josh Hart on his injury and Brandon Ingram | Pelicans Shootaround 12-8-21
Josh Hart on his injury and Brandon Ingram | Pelicans Shootaround 12-8-21

New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart speaks following shootaround on Wednesday, December 8, 2021.
Dec 8, 2021  |  04:30
Gary Clark on his game and his time in the G League | Pelicans Shootaround 12-8-21
Gary Clark on his game and his time in the G League | Pelicans Shootaround 12-8-21

New Orleans Pelicans guard Gary Clark speaks to the media following shootaround on Wednesday, December 8, 2021.
Dec 8, 2021  |  03:00
