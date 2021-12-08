New Orleans Pelicans recall Jaxson Hayes and Trey Murphy III, transfer Jose Alvarado from Birmingham Squadron

December 8, 2021

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has recalled center Jaxson Hayes and forward Trey Murphy III from the team’s G League affiliate, the Birmingham Squadron. Additionally, the Pelicans have transferred two-way player Jose Alvarado from Birmingham.

In last night’s win over the Mexico City Capitanes, Hayes led the Squadron with 30 points, 10 rebounds, and four blocks. Murphy III tallied 18 points and seven rebounds, while Alvarado notched 19 points, six assists, and five rebounds.

Hayes has appeared in 19 games off the bench for the Pelicans this season, holding averages of 5.9 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 0.6 blocks in 12.2 minutes per game. In 143 games (17 starts) over three seasons with New Orleans, Hayes holds career averages of 7.2 points and 4.0 rebounds in 15.9 minutes per contest.

Murphy III is averaging 4.8 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 0.6 assists in 25 games during his rookie campaign with the Pelicans.

Alvarado has appeared in seven games for New Orleans this season, averaging 2.0 points and 1.3 assists in 5.4 minutes per game.