5 things to know about the Pelicans on April 5, 2022

1) After the entire NBA took a break from games Monday due to the NCAA championship game in New Orleans, it’s a busy Tuesday around the league and the Western Conference. New Orleans (34-44) concludes its four-game road trip at 9 p.m. in Sacramento, seeking a 3-1 mark on the excursion. Pregame coverage on Bally Sports and 100.3 FM begins at 8:30. Read Monday’s injury report.

2) Elsewhere in the West play-in race, San Antonio (33-45) visits Denver at 8 p.m.; the Lakers (31-47) play at Phoenix in a 9:30 tip-off. Read a comprehensive look at the race and the final week of the regular season schedule.

3) NOLA.com’s Rod Walker joined Monday’s Pelicans Podcast to discuss the team and the Final Four he’s been covering in the Crescent City.



4) Tip times have been announced by the NBA for New Orleans games this weekend.



5) NBA.com lists the Pelicans at No. 19 in the latest power rankings, with John Schuhmann writing, “Whether or not they reach the playoffs, they’ve established a foundation under new coach Willie Green that they can build on going forward.” ESPN.com also has New Orleans placed 19th, noting, “If the Pelicans, who started 1-12 this season, can find a way to make it into the playoffs by winning both play-in games, they’ll become the first team since the 1996-97 Suns to start the season 1-12 or worse and still make the playoffs.”