NBA announces New Orleans tip-off times for weekend back-to-back at Grizzlies, vs. Warriors

If a few outcomes go New Orleans’ way over the next handful of days, the Pelicans could learn their Western Conference play-in seeding, opponent and schedule soon. However, if those details don’t crystallize before the weekend, it’s possible New Orleans (34-44) may need to wait until late in the 82-game regular season to find out all specifics. Very late.

The NBA has announced that the Pelicans’ home finale Sunday vs. Golden State will tip off at 8:30 p.m. in the Smoothie King Center. The late start – most New Orleans weekend home games begin at 5 or 6 p.m. – was necessitated so that the Pelicans will wrap up their season at roughly the same time as two other West play-in hopefuls, San Antonio (33-45) and the Lakers (31-47).

New Orleans’ game Saturday at Memphis had also been listed as a TBD tip time, but the NBA announced that the Southwest Division matchup will begin in Fed Ex Forum at 5 p.m. The Grizzlies have already locked up the West’s No. 2 seed.

Both final-weekend Pelicans games will be broadcast live by Bally Sports New Orleans and 100.3 FM. Saturday’s game is also slated to air nationally on NBA TV.